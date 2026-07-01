Veteran theatre director Vijaya Mehta passes away at 92, PM Modi pays tribute

Veteran Indian theatre director and actor Vijaya Mehta, known for her pioneering contributions to Marathi theatre, passed away at the age of 92, actor Vijay Kenkre said in a statement.

Fondly called “Bai”, Mehta breathed her last at her residence in South Mumbai on Tuesday, Kenkre told PTI.

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“She passed away around 9.30-10 pm. I learnt about her demise through her daughter. It’s a personal loss. She has been my guru.” “She was one of the finest directors, she was a purist, a meticulous person. She was simply great,” Kenkre added.

During the 1990s, Kenkre served as Mehta’s chief assistant on the TV serial Lifeline and remained one of her close collaborators on several subsequent projects.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Mehta following her demise on X.

“A pioneer of modern Marathi theatre, she was known for her creativity and commitment to artistic excellence. She will be remembered as one of the towering personalities of culture and cinema.”

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also condoled Mehta’s passing on X. “The sad news of the demise of Vijaya Mehta, the celebrated face of theater and the silver screen and a veteran producer and director on the Marathi stage, is heartbreaking,” reads a part of the post.

Extending her condolences on X, politician Supriya Sule wrote, “The news of the passing of veteran theatre artist Vijaya Mehta is extremely heartbreaking. In the field of arts, she was respectfully known by the name ‘Bai’.”

“Her work will forever remain an inspiration for the Marathi art world,” tweeted Sunetra Ajit Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Mehta helped establish the influential theatre group Rangayan with playwright Vijay Tendulkar, actor Dr Shriram Lagoo, and theatre practitioner Arvind Deshpande.

Over the course of her career, Mehta helmed notable plays including Ek Shunya Bajirao, Barrister, Hamidabaichi Kothi, Purush, Mahasagar, and Shakuntal.

As a filmmaker, Mehta directed independent Hindi films such as Rao Saheb (1986) and Pestonjee (1988).

Mehta is survived by her three children — a daughter and two sons.

Details regarding Mehta’s last rites are awaited.