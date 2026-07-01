Mbappe and Haaland light up FIFA World Cup 2026 with knockout stage heroics

If the first day of round of 32 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 was the day of upsets with Germany and Netherlands exiting, the second day belonged to the top strikers of world football. France beat Sweden 3-0 courtesy of a brace from Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland scored a crucial goal to help Norway win 2-1 against Ivory Coast.

From the very beginning, France dominated the Swedes and hit the woodwork twice before finally scoring just before half-time.

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Mbappe was initially thwarted by the post after connecting with Jules Kounde's low cross, and shortly after, Michael Olise nearly achieved a stunning goal with an overhead kick that struck the upright.

The relentless pressure paid off when Ousmane Dembele and Olise executed a quick corner, enabling Mbappe to net his fifth goal of the tournament right before the break.

In a heartwarming gesture, Mbappe ran to manager Didier Deschamps right after scoring and gave him a hug. Deschamps had recently lost his mother.

France doubled their lead early in the second half when PSG star Bradley Barcola, who got the nod to start ahead of Desire Doue, scored from a brilliantly weighted pass from Olise.

Mbappe had his second of the game shortly after. The France skipper executed a composed finish, curling the ball into the far corner to secure the victory, bringing his World Cup goal total to 18 and placing him just one goal shy of Lionel Messi's all-time tournament record. Mbappe also scored his 9th goal in the World Cup knockout round, the most by any player.

France will now face Paraguay in the Round of 16.

Haaland sets up Brazil date with crucial goal

Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring for Norway against Ivory Coast, in US on Wednesday.

Erling Haaland scored a thrilling late winner as Norway overcame Ivory Coast test, securing a round of 16 clash against Brazil at the World Cup.

The Manchester City forward had been relatively quiet in Dallas until the 86th minute, during which Antonio Nusa and Amad Diallo exchanged remarkable goals in a closely contested match.

However, as great strikers often do, Haaland was at the right place in a crucial time. Haaland positioned himself perfectly to tap in the decisive goal from six yards out after receiving a cutback from Patrick Berg.

This achievement marked Haaland's scoring streak of 13 consecutive competitive internationals for Norway, with his latest goal contributing to his country's first victory in a World Cup knockout match.