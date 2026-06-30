WhatsApp will allow users to chat by usernames instead of phone numbers

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has announced the introduction of usernames, a feature that will allow users to communicate without sharing their phone numbers.

The company has opened early reservations for usernames, which will be officially rolled out later this year.

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"Starting this week, you can reserve a username to use later this year when we launch this feature," WhatsApp said in a blog post.

The move is aimed at enhancing user privacy, particularly in group chats or when connecting with new acquaintances, by eliminating the need to exchange phone numbers.

Noting that the platform has over three billion users globally, WhatsApp said it is opening reservations early to give everyone an opportunity to select their preferred handle.

Users can reserve their optional usernames by navigating to 'Settings', followed by 'Account' and 'Username' on the latest version of the app.

The platform has also introduced a username generator to assist users in picking a unique handle.

To help content creators, small businesses and organisations maintain a consistent online presence, the platform has provided an option for them to claim their existing Instagram or Facebook usernames on WhatsApp.

The messaging app clarified that there will be no public directory to browse username suggestions.

"People will need to know your exact username to contact you for the first time. To help control who can reach you on WhatsApp with your username, we've built an optional username key that others will need to know to message you," the blog post stated. ​ Once the feature is fully launched, users who have enabled a username will no longer have their phone numbers visible when messaging a person or business for the first time.

The feature will be rolled out gradually over the coming months, and users will receive in-app notifications when it becomes available in their respective countries, the company said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.