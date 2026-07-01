Opp unites against SIR, INDIA bloc parties allege 'result manipulation' in letter to CJI

Twenty-three Opposition parties and Independent MP Kapil Sibal on Tuesday wrote to the Chief Justice of India against the citizenship document-based special intensive revision (SIR) of voter rolls and “manipulation of election results”, a Trinamool MP told The Telegraph.

In addition to 21 parties from the INDIA bloc, the AAP and the DMK have also signed the letter.

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Hanuman Beniwal, the lone MP of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, and actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) did not sign. The Congress is part of the TVK government in Tamil Nadu.

The Trinamool source said Beniwal had been approached, but in vain. The Rajasthan leader had publicly expressed resentment at not being invited to the INDIA meeting in New Delhi on June 8. The TVK did not respond to an invitation to attend the meeting.

“The central idea is that when all else fails, Indian democracy looks to the judiciary. This letter appeals to the conscience of the judiciary,” the Trinamool leader said.

“Most of the letter is on the SIR. It also deals with the biased conduct of the Election Commission, the manipulation of election results and how it is affecting everyone,” the Trinamool MP added.

The letter and the list of signatories are yet to be released.

According to sources, the signatories include Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, Lok Sabha Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah, former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav.

Congress communications head Jairam Ramesh posted on X: “21 political parties plus one Independent attended the INDIA janbandhan meeting on June 8, 2026, where a decision was taken to address a joint letter to the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India on the SIR process of the Election Commission of India and other election-related issues.”

Accordingly, a joint letter now signed by 23 political parties plus one Independent has been sent to the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India today. The Opposition parties are firmly anchored in SURE — Solidarity, Unity and Resistance.”

In its media release after the INDIA meeting on June 8, the Congress had shared the names of 22 parties and Sibal as participants. Among the 22 parties, the Peasants and Workers Party of India and the Lok Dal have no representation in Parliament, although the former is represented in the Maharashtra Assembly.

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj told reporters on Tuesday that the party, though not an INDIA bloc member, had taken a stand on “matters of principle”.

The DMK quit the INDIA bloc after the Congress joined the TVK government last month. The AAP exited the bloc after a bitter electoral contest with the Congress in Delhi last year.

Reacting to the appointment of former chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar as HDFC Bank’s chairman on Tuesday, the AAP wrote on X: “The way former Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar supported the BJP to defeat the Aam Aadmi Party in the Delhi elections — blindfolding himself and allowing BJP leaders to engage in electoral malpractices — is the reward he has received in the form of the Chairman position at HDFC Bank. For tarnishing the reputation of the Election Commission and being complicit in murdering India’s democracy, history will never forgive Rajiv Kumar ji.”