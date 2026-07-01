Pakistani singer responds to Amaal Mallik as ‘To Phir Aao’ returns for ‘Awarapan 2’

Pakistani singer-songwriter Mustafa Zahid has responded to composer-singer Amaal Mallik after the latter paid tribute to his contribution to the original Awarapan soundtrack.

Amaal also announced that he has recreated To Phir Aao for Awarapan 2, describing it as his “career best”.

ADVERTISEMENT

He wrote, “The #SoulOfAwarapan is what I always called it until #MukeshBhatt sir gave it a name…Can’t thank him enough for giving me my first Vishesh film, a dream of mine since age 16. Today is the day I get to live a 20-year-old dream of mine thanks to Mukesh Ji & @VisheshFilms. I have created my career best song for this movie —— The ‘Title Song’ of #Awarapan2 penned by the legendary poet #RashmiVirag.”

In a follow-up post, Amaal acknowledged Mustafa Zahid, who sang To Phir Aao and Tera Mera Rishta in the 2007 film.

“Also a big hug to the man we all must never forget, the voice of the original #MustafaZahid and his contribution to the 2007 soundtrack - My homie, my brother from another mother & a dangerous border @Mustafology. We could’ve never been doing this if you hadn’t done the magic in the original my bro. Thank you for the stupendous melodies, the impeccable vocals and that emptiness in your rendition still haunts me and heals me,” Amaal wrote.

Later, Mustafa quoted Amaal's tweet and wrote, “Lots of love Amaal, remember borders are dangerous but then so is love. Take Awarapan legacy to another level, the stage is all yours Mere Bhai.”

The teaser of Awarapan 2 was unveiled last week on the 19th anniversary of the original film. The sequel sees Emraan Hashmi reprise his role as Shivam. The cast also includes Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Suvinder Vicky, Vijayant Kohli and Atul Kumar.

Produced by Vishesh Bhatt, directed by Nitin Kakkar and written by Bilal Siddiqi, Awarapan 2 is scheduled to release in cinemas on August 14. It will face off against Sunny Deol-starrer Batwara 1947 at the box office.

Directed by Mohit Suri, the original Awarapan starred Emraan Hashmi alongside Shriya Saran, Mrinalini Sharma, Ashutosh Rana, Purab Kohli, Ashish Vidyarthi and Shaad Randhawa.