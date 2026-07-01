Jail threat over fake SC/ST papers: Reverification of certificates started, says CM

Chief minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday said the first BJP government in Bengal had begun reverification of SC/ST certificates issued during the earlier Trinamool Congress regime and vowed to send to jail both those who had received fraudulent documents and the officials who had issued them.

“Thousands of fake SC and ST certificates were issued in this state (during the earlier regime). Our minister and the department are investigating every fake certificate. If anyone is found guilty, both the person who obtained the certificate fraudulently and the person who issued it will be sent to jail,” the chief minister said while addressing the Hool Dibas celebration in Bankura’s Mukutmanipuron Tuesday.

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“This BJP government will not allow fake tribal certificates to be issued,” he added.

During the Mamata Banerjee regime, it was alleged that thousands of fake certificates were issued without proper verification and without following the prescribed guidelines, depriving tribal people of their rights.

A source said that since 2011, nearly one crore certificates had been issued by the former government, and since the Duare Sarkar drive began in 2020, the issuance of fake certificates had gathered pace.

Tribal development minister Kshudiram Tudu, who was present at the event in Bankura with Suvendu, said he had already instructed all districts to reverify those certificates and identify fake ones.

“The highest number of fake caste certificates were issued during the earlier government’s Duare Sarkar drive. However, we will reverify each caste certificate. The process has already begun,”said Tudu.

A source said the issue of fake certificates had been reported to former chief minister Mamata Banerjee by several adivasi leaders, but it was not properly addressed, resulting in anger among members of the tribal communities.

In the recent Assembly elections, the BJP won all 16 seats reserved for Scheduled Tribes. Besides, one unreserved seat in Purulia district went to a tribal candidate fielded by the BJP.

Political experts believe that the issue of fake caste certificates played a role in the Trinamool’s debacle in the tribal belt.

“I bow before you and thank you for your overwhelming blessings. Now, through development, we will repay the trust you have placed in us. The government of West Bengal will always stand by you. Employment in every hand, food for every family, and a roof over every head — this was the BJP’s commitment, it remains our commitment, and it will continue to be our commitment,” Suvendu said while thanking the tribal community for their support.

He said that during the previous government’s tenure, many tribal welfare programmes had not been implemented. He alleged that although the Prime Minister wanted to establish more residential Eklavya schools, the previous Trinamool government had not provided land and obstructed the implementation of the projects.

‘Oppression’

Suvendu claimed that the alleged atrocities committed by the Mamata government had even surpassed British oppression, reminding adivasis of the “deprivation” they had faced under the previous regime.

“The previous government committed numerous atrocities. Their actions even surpassed the oppression of the British in many respects. Those who appease oppressors and engage in corruption do not have the final say,” the chief minister said.

₹1,200cr package

The chief minister said the Trinamool government had stopped allocating funds to the Paschimanchal Unnayan department during the last three years of its tenure. He said that while the previous government had allocated only ₹6 crore to the department in the last financial year, his government had earmarked ₹1,200 crore in this year’s budget.

“In 2025–26, work worth only ₹6 crore was carried out in the 75 blocks of Jangal Mahal. This time, our government has allocated ₹1,200 crore in the budget. Extensive development will take place in all 75 blocks of Jangal Mahal,” said Suvendu, who is also in charge of the department.

Annapurna Yojana

The chief minister said that 1.20 crore women would receive ₹3,000 each under the Annapurna Yojana on Wednesday and would continue to receive the benefit every month. Suvendu said that 1.51 crore women had applied for the scheme and, following verification, the government had selected nearly 1.20 crore beneficiaries. Among them, five lakh are tribal women.