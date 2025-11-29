MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 29 November 2025

‘Would like to be an actor in every lifetime,’ says Rajinikanth at 56th IFFI closing ceremony

At the ceremony, Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant honoured Rajinikanth with a shawl and a memento

Entertainment Web Desk Published 29.11.25, 01:05 PM
Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth File Photo

Veteran actor Rajinikanth reflected on his 50-year career in cinema at the closing ceremony of 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), stating that he would choose acting as a profession in every lifetime.

Rajinikanth was honoured by Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant at the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor appreciated the love and affection he has received from fans and said that it still feels like he has only spent 10-15 years in the industry.

“If I look back, it seems like I've just been around for 10 to 15 years, and that's because I love cinema and acting. Even if I were to have 100 janams, I would like to be born as an actor, as Rajinikanth. Thank you for love and affection,” the 74-year-old actor said.

Rajinikanth also appreciated all the people from the industry, including producers, directors, and technicians, who have been part of his film career all this time.

He said, “All this honour goes to the cinema industry, producers, directors, technicians, distributors and exhibitors, and others.”

At the film festival, Rajinikanth’s film Lal Salaam was screened. His daughter Aishwarya, who directed the film, also attended the screening along with the actor.

Rajinikanth was last seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie.

Coolie is Rajinikanth’s 171st film as a lead actor. It marked his first collaboration with Kanagaraj. It features Rajinikanth in the titular role of a labour union leader who stands up to a corrupt syndicate that exploits and abuses his former colleagues in a port town.

Rajinikanth will be next seen in Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer 2, an upcoming sequel to the 2023 action-thriller.

RELATED TOPICS

Rajinikanth IFFI 2025
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

India logs strongest GDP growth in 18 months, but is it temporary before US trade shock hits?

Tariffs, what tariffs? India’s GDP soars 8.2% on export front-loading and festival spending
Balaram Das and his son Santu Das arrange paddy in Beraberi Purba Para in Hooghly’s Singur on Wednesday. Both of them believe that the SIR is necessary, but religion should not determine who stays and who goes.
Quote left Quote right

Have you seen the elitist list of documents the EC wants citizens to furnish?

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT