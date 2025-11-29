‘Would like to be an actor in every lifetime,’ says Rajinikanth at 56th IFFI closing ceremony

Veteran actor Rajinikanth reflected on his 50-year career in cinema at the closing ceremony of 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), stating that he would choose acting as a profession in every lifetime.

Rajinikanth was honoured by Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant at the event.

The actor appreciated the love and affection he has received from fans and said that it still feels like he has only spent 10-15 years in the industry.

“If I look back, it seems like I've just been around for 10 to 15 years, and that's because I love cinema and acting. Even if I were to have 100 janams, I would like to be born as an actor, as Rajinikanth. Thank you for love and affection,” the 74-year-old actor said.

Rajinikanth also appreciated all the people from the industry, including producers, directors, and technicians, who have been part of his film career all this time.

He said, “All this honour goes to the cinema industry, producers, directors, technicians, distributors and exhibitors, and others.”

At the film festival, Rajinikanth’s film Lal Salaam was screened. His daughter Aishwarya, who directed the film, also attended the screening along with the actor.

Rajinikanth was last seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie.

Coolie is Rajinikanth’s 171st film as a lead actor. It marked his first collaboration with Kanagaraj. It features Rajinikanth in the titular role of a labour union leader who stands up to a corrupt syndicate that exploits and abuses his former colleagues in a port town.

Rajinikanth will be next seen in Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer 2, an upcoming sequel to the 2023 action-thriller.