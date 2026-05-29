‘Would be content swinging off into sunset’: Tom Holland hints at exit from Spider-Man role

Actor Tom Holland, in a recent interview, hinted at stepping away from the role of Spider-Man and “hanging up the mask,” following the release of his upcoming film Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

During a conversation with Empire Magazine, Holland reflected on the future of the franchise and said, “For whoever’s next, whether that is a Miles Morales or a Spider-Gwen or a Spider-Woman or something like that, I would love to be a part of setting up the next chapter. Whatever that looks like, I don’t know.”

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Drawing a parallel with Robert Downey Jr.’s portrayal of Iron Man, Holland added, “But, if I could do what Downey did for me, then I would be so content swinging off into the sunset.”

Holland plays Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He first appeared in Captain America: Civil War (2016) and has since led three standalone Spider-Man films, along with appearances in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. He is the first actor to headline four solo Spider-Man films.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the fourth MCU Spider-Man film series. It follows Peter Parker as he returns to New York City years after Doctor Strange cast a spell erasing the world’s memory of Spider-Man. As he begins rebuilding his life, new challenges emerge, forcing him to confront a powerful threat.

Mark Ruffalo is set to return as Bruce Banner/The Hulk in the upcoming MCU film. The ensemble cast also includes Zendaya, Krondon, Jon Bernthal, Michael Mando, Jacob Balaton and Luke Goss.

Amy Pascal and Marvel president Kevin Feige serve as the producers for the film.

The MCU Spider-Man film franchise is a collaborative series between Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios. It begins with Homecoming (2017) and then continues the story with Far From Home (2019) and No Way Home (2021), focusing on Peter’s growth from high school to a self-reliant hero.

The other Peter Parkers, aka Spider-Men — Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield — joined Tom Holland in No Way Home.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theatres worldwide on July 31.

Holland will also be seen in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, scheduled to release in theatres on July 17.