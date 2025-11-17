Dana Terrace wants users to viewers to ‘unsubscribe’ Disney+ for new AI initiative

The Owl House creator Dana Terrace recently urged fans to unsubscribe from Disney+ after the platform rolled out a tool for creating AI-generated content.

According to Deadline, Terrace asked fans to “pirate” the series following Bob Iger’s remarks about developing “a much more engaged experience” with the new development during last week’s quarterly earnings call. Expressing her anger over the platform’s AI initiative, Terrace shared a post on X and said, “Unsubscribe from Disney+. Pirate Owl House. I don’t care. Fu** gen AI,”

“If you pay us we’ll let you make your own content slop! That we will own!” You can draw and write and post your own shit for free. Bob Iger and his ilk are fucking ghouls,” Terrace added in a following X post.

During last week’s earnings call, Iger noted that the “game-like feature” may launch on Disney+ soon, aligning with the company’s push to use AI to deliver “a much more engaged experience,” including tools for users to create and consume user-generated content.

As supporters of GenAI argued that the programme benefits those outside the industry, Terrace further said, “A ‘regular person’ can already create movies. Regular people create movies and art everyday. Every director, show runner, artist, film maker I know is a regular person, with limited resources, picking up pens, pencils, and styluses to create movies and art. Every. Damn. Day.”

“Pick up a pencil or die,” Terrace added.

Terrace previously worked with Disney as a storyboard artist on Gravity Falls and as a director on the reboot of 2017 DuckTales.

The Owl House ran on the Disney Channel for three seasons between 2020 and 2023 and is currently streaming on Disney+.