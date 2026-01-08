‘Get the f*** out of MPLS’: Jimmy Kimmel roasts Donald Trump over Minneapolis shooting reaction

American television host Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday criticised US President Donald Trump’s response to the fatal shooting of a woman by am Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent in Minneapolis, accusing him of lacking “compassion” and misrepresenting the incident.

During his monologue, Kimmel also took aim at ICE’s presence in the city, saying the agency was operating there “under the guise of protecting” citizens.

Kimmel read out Trump’s social media post on the killing of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, in which Trump claimed the woman was “very disorderly, obstructing and resisting” and “violently, willfully, and viciously” ran over an ICE agent with her vehicle.

Kimmel said Trump’s description differed from video footage of the incident.

“Now I saw this video, it didn’t look like anybody got run over to me,” Kimmel said. “It looked to me like a woman got scared, tried to drive away and they shot her. But that’ll be for the court to decide.”

Referring to Trump as a “maniac” Kimmel sarcastically said, “And of course, our president weighed in with compassion.”

Kimmel then disputed Trump’s claim that the woman attempted to run over the ICE agent, repeating that the footage did not appear to support that account.

“That’ll be for the court to decide,” he said, before citing comments from Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.

Kimmel played a clip of Frey criticising what he called a “self-defense” narrative around the shooting.

“This was an agent recklessly using power that resulted in somebody dying, getting killed,” Frey said. “And I have a message for ICE... Get the f*** out of Minneapolis.”

The remarks drew applause from the studio audience, with Kimmel joining in by displaying a custom-made T-shirt reading “Get the f*** out of MPLS”.

Kimmel also referenced another T-shirt shown earlier in the monologue that read, “Donald J. Trump is gonna kill you,” joking that it was Trump’s new slogan. He linked the remark to comments made earlier in the day by Senator Lindsey Graham, who warned Iran’s ayatollah that “Donald J. Trump is going to kill you” if the government did not stop killing protesters.

Kimmel followed up with another quip, saying, “That’s right, and [Trump] won’t stop killing you until he gets that Nobel Prize.”