Webtoon ‘Solo Leveling: Ragnarok’ goes on indefinite hiatus after artist JIN steps away for military service

Popular manhwa Solo Leveling: Ragnarok, the spin-off/sequel webtoon series of Solo Leveling, is going on an indefinite hiatus, shortly after the November debut of Season 2, since its artist JIN has been enlisted for mandatory military service in South Korea.

On Thursday, JIN, who works at the Redice Studios, issued a statement on social media, confirming that the final episode of Season 2 will come out on January 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

He wrote, “After graduating high school, I continued taking part in contests, and then – through an unexpected opportunity – I was chosen and given the honour of working on Solo Leveling side stories. I still remember very clearly how I felt when I first heard the news. About four years have passed since then, and through side stories and Solo Leveling: Ragnarok, I was able to gain many experiences – both as an author and as a person. I had many shortcomings, and there were difficult moments as well, but I believe that is exactly what made the time so valuable.”

JIN revealed that during his time of absence, another illustrator, who is also a disciple of artist Jang Sung-rak, will take charge of the animation studios. Jang Sung-rak, aka DUBU, was the artist behind the original Solo Leveling webtoon series. DUBU passed away in 2022 at the age of 37.

Solo Leveling: Ragnarok follows the protagonist Sung Jinwoo’s son Sung Suho as he navigates a world where Gates and monsters have returned. Suho will not only battle new threats but also uncover his father’s legacy while dealing with sealed powers and immense pressure.

In 2018, artist Chugong adapted the original 2014 novel into a webtoon and manhwa with illustrations by DUBU.

Since its debut on content platform KakaoPage, Solo Leveling has firmly held the top spot, garnering a staggering 14.3 billion cumulative views worldwide.

In 2024, an anime based on the web novel and manhwa series was released. The series became an instant hit, impressing viewers with its impeccable visuals and storytelling.

In July 2025, Netflix announced a live-action adaptation of the hit anime series, starring Byeon Woo-seok as Sung Jinwoo and Han So-hee as Cha Hae-in. The Korean series will be co-directed by Lee Hae-jun and Kim Byung-seo.