‘Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience’ documentary to hit Indian theatres in February

Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience, a documentary based on the K-pop boy band, is set to hit theatres on February 6 in India, as per a statement from film distributing chain PVR Cinemas.

The one-minute-37-second trailer, dropped on Wednesday, revolves around the journey of Stray Kids, a celebration of their global fandom and glimpses from their sold-out concerts.

Designed as a fully immersive theatrical experience, the film brings the intensity of the dominATE tour to cinemas, capturing the sound, spectacle, and atmosphere.

In the trailer, the performances are anchored by Bangchan’s steady presence, while Changbin and Han take charge of the momentum with verses.

Hyunjin and Felix seize the spotlight with their magnetic charisma, as Lee Know’s razor-sharp precision slices cleanly through the spectacle. Seungmin and I.N bring emotional balance to the mix, grounding the frenzy with sincere delivery and vocals.

Apart from their performances, the trailer also shares glimpses of behind-the-scenes moments and interviews that explore the group’s creative process and bond.

“Let’s show them what they really came for! Watch Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience in cinemas from 6th February,” PVR Cinemas wrote on Instagram.

Stray Kids is a South Korean boy band that self-produces music. Named after JYP Entertainment’s 2017 gaming show of the same name, the eight-member group consists of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N.

The band’s latest release was Karma. It is the fourth studio album of Stray Kids, consisting of 11 tracks in total, including Bleep, Creed, Mess and In My Head.

Their last album, Hop, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, tying with BTS, Linkin Park and Dave Matthews for the most number of albums debuting at No. 1 on the platform.