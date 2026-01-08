MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 08 January 2026

‘Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience’ documentary to hit Indian theatres in February

The documentary follows the journey of the K-pop band, celebrating their global fandom and glimpses from their sold-out concerts

Entertainment Web Desk Published 08.01.26, 03:58 PM
Stray Kids

Stray Kids File Photo

Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience, a documentary based on the K-pop boy band, is set to hit theatres on February 6 in India, as per a statement from film distributing chain PVR Cinemas.

The one-minute-37-second trailer, dropped on Wednesday, revolves around the journey of Stray Kids, a celebration of their global fandom and glimpses from their sold-out concerts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Designed as a fully immersive theatrical experience, the film brings the intensity of the dominATE tour to cinemas, capturing the sound, spectacle, and atmosphere.

In the trailer, the performances are anchored by Bangchan’s steady presence, while Changbin and Han take charge of the momentum with verses.

Hyunjin and Felix seize the spotlight with their magnetic charisma, as Lee Know’s razor-sharp precision slices cleanly through the spectacle. Seungmin and I.N bring emotional balance to the mix, grounding the frenzy with sincere delivery and vocals.

Apart from their performances, the trailer also shares glimpses of behind-the-scenes moments and interviews that explore the group’s creative process and bond.

“Let’s show them what they really came for! Watch Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience in cinemas from 6th February,” PVR Cinemas wrote on Instagram.

Stray Kids is a South Korean boy band that self-produces music. Named after JYP Entertainment’s 2017 gaming show of the same name, the eight-member group consists of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N.

The band’s latest release was Karma. It is the fourth studio album of Stray Kids, consisting of 11 tracks in total, including Bleep, Creed, Mess and In My Head.

Their last album, Hop, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, tying with BTS, Linkin Park and Dave Matthews for the most number of albums debuting at No. 1 on the platform.

RELATED TOPICS

Stray Kids PVR Cinemas
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Markets log losses for 4th day; Sensex crashes 780 points on renewed trade uncertainties

Larsen & Toubro, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, and Trent were among the biggest laggards
Representational image
Quote left Quote right

Greenland should rename itself Epstein Files. Trump will avoid it

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT