Assembly election 2026 results: Early trends show Vijay's TVK shining, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan trails behind Cong in Dharmadom

Key Events

Kerala polls: NDA leads in 5 constituencies The saffron party-led front continues to maintain the lead in Nemom, Kazhakkoottam, Manjeswar, Palakkad and Chathannur in the initial hour, according to various television reports.

Assam polls: Preparations of sweets begin at BJP state headquarters, as party may cross majority mark Preparations of sweets and other delicacies begin at BJP state headquarters in Guwahati, Assam, as the party appears to cross majority mark in initial trends.

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TN Polls: CM Stalin, 14 cabinet colleagues trailing, EC data shows In Tamil Nadu, CM Stalin along with 14 cabinet colleagues are trailing, according to EC update.

BJP trails in 26 out of 27 assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu, EC data shows BJP trails in 26 out of 27 assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu, according to EC data.

Kerala Polls: 12 ministers trail as counting progresses At least 12 ministers in the CPI(M)-led LDF cabinet were trailing on Monday with the counting of votes polled in the April 9 Assembly elections progressing across the state. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was also trailing in his sitting seat Dharmadam, considered his bastion and where his village Pinarayi falls. According to various reports, ministers- Veena George, M B Rajesh, O R Kelu, R Bindhu, J Chinchurani, P Rajeev, K B Ganesh Kumar, V N Vasavan, V Sivankutty, V Abdurahiman, A K Saseendran and Roshy Augustine were trailing in their respective constituencies. The Congress-UDF was ahead in over 90 seats, while the LDF was leading in a little over 40 seats. The BJP-headed NDA was leading in four Assembly constituencies according to reports.

TN Polls: CM M K Stalin trailing behind TVK candidate V S Babu in Kolathur constituency Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin is trailing behind TVK candidate V S Babu in Kolathur constituency, according to EC data.

Kerala: Congress leader V D Satheesan trails CPI(M) candidate E T Tyson in North Parvoor Congress leader V D Satheesan is trailing CPI(M) candidate E T Tyson in North Parvoor constituency, as per TV reports.

UDF takes a massive lead in Kerala after initial two hours of counting of votes UDF takes a massive lead following initial two hours of counting of votes polled in Kerala Assembly elections, as per news reports.

Puducherry polls : AINRC leading in 7, IND 3, INC 2, AIADMK and DMK one each, EC data shows In the Puducherry Assembly polls, AINRC leading in 7, IND 3, INC 2, AIADMK and DMK one each according to Election Commission data.

Kerala Assembly poll trends show pro-UDF trend, will get 100 seats: KPCC chief As the Congress-led UDF leads in Kerala after the first one hour of counting of votes polled in the April 9 state assembly elections, the party's state unit chief Sunny Joseph said it indicates a trend in its favour. Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief Joseph also expressed confidence that the UDF will reach the 100 seat mark. "It indicates a pro-UDF trend in the state. We will reach the 100 seats mark," he told a TV channel. As per news reports, after the first hour of counting of votes, UDF was leading in over 90 seats, while the LDF was ahead in just over 40 seats and the NDA was in the front in 5 out of the total 140 seats. Reports also showed that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and majority of the state ministers were behind in the initial rounds of counting.

Vijay-led TVK leading in 16 Assembly constituencies in Chennai: Reports Vijay-led TVK leading in 16 Assembly constituencies in Chennai according to TV reports

TN polls: AIADMK leads in 28 seats, TVK in 26, DMK 12 according to EC data AIADMK leads in 28 seats, TVK in 26, DMK 12 in Tamil Nadu polls, according to Election Commission data.

Kerala polls: CM Pinarayi Vijayan trails behind Cong candidate Abdul Rasheed in Dharmadom Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan trailing against Cong candidate Abdul Rasheed in Dharmadom constituency according to TV reports.

AIADMK leads in 16 segments in Tamil Nadu AIADMK is leading in 16 constituencies, TVK in 15 and DMK in 8, according to the Election Commission, while television reports suggested an advantage for actor-politician Vijay's TVK. AIADMK was leading in Veppanahalli, Harur, Cheyyar, Dharapuram, Perundurai, Coonoor, Kavundampalayam, Pollachi, Manapparai, Ariyalur, Panruti, Cuddalore, Tenkasi and Alangulam. TVK was leading in Madhavaram, Thiruvottiyur, Egmore, KV Kuppam, Modakkurichi, Kangayam, Kinathukadavu, Tirhuchirappalli West and East, Thanjavur, Thoothukudi, Srivaikumtan and Radhapuram. DMK was leading in Vellore, Manachanallur, Perambalur, Kunnam, Thiruvarur, Madurai East, Tiruchendur and Vasudevanallur. Congress and and PMK were leading in 2 seats and 1 constituency respectively. Across Tamil Nadu, Dravidian majors DMK and AIADMK were closely following the fledgling TVK in several segments, according to TV reports.

Assembly poll trends at 9:50 am According to Election Commission data, these are the trends at poll trends at 9:50 am Tamil Nadu: ADMK in lead with 20 seask, followed by TVK with 18 seats, followed by DMK with 9 seats Assam: BJP leading with 24 seats, INC and BOPF trail with 5 seats each Kerala: INC leads with 42 seats, CPI(M) trails with 21 Puducherry: AINRC leads with 4 seats, INC trails behind with 2 seats

Kerala polls: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor says 'clear trend in our favour' In Kerala, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said, "The encouraging thing is that within an hour and a quarter, there appears to be a very clear trend in our favour. Even some reasonably popular politicians from the LDF are trailing. I agree it is still premature, as only a couple of rounds have been counted and there are eight to ten rounds in total. However, I would like to say that the Kerala electorate deserves to be congratulated. They understand the issues."

Kerala Assembly polls: Trends after 9 am show UDF continues to lead As counting of EVM votes polled in the April 9 Kerala Assembly elections commenced, trends after 9 am show the Congress-led UDF leading in the state. The UDF was ahead in close to 90 seats, while the CPI(M)-led LDF was leading in over 40 seats with the BJP-headed NDA in the front in around 5 assembly constituencies as EVM votes began to be counted, according to news reports. As per Election Commission figures, Congress is ahead in 10 seats, CPI(M) in 5, CPI in 2, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) 2 and IUML, RJD and Kerala Congress (KEC) with one each, among others. The trends appear to support the UDF claim that it would get a huge majority. PTI If the situation continues, the UDF stand to claim power in the state.

Puducherry polls: Trends indicate advantage for AINRC-led NDA Preliminary trends in the Union Territory of Puducherry indicate an advantage for the NDA alliance led by AINRC in the counting of postal ballots on Monday. As per the counting in the initial rounds, the AINRC is leading in ten constituencies while the Congress is ahead in five, in a close contest in the UT. The counting of votes commenced at 8 am from all six designated counting centres amidst tight police security.

Trends indicate Vijay''s TVK may replace AIADMK as main opposition in TN If trends continue to remain the same, actor-politician Vijay's TVK is set to emerge as a key player in Tamil Nadu and replace AIADMK as the principal opposition party in the state. Early trends indicated an advantage for TVK founder Vijay in both Tiruchi (East) and Perambur constituencies. TVK pushed AIADMK to third position in several constituencies while DMK continued to be ahead in the race. This clearly indicated that Vijay's TVK may change the traditional bipolar electoral politics of Tamil Nadu.

TN: Trends indicate Vijay's TVK may change traditional bipolar electoral politics Trends indicate Vijay's TVK may change traditional bipolar electoral politics of Tamil Nadu, reports PTI.