Verdict countdown boosts abir trade, supporters await 'political Holi' as rival colours flood markets in Calcutta

Coloured powder (abir) was in brisk demand in the city on the eve of the Bengal election results.

Some traders went so far as to compare the demand with that during Holi.

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Orange seems to be the most preferred choice, at least at the wholesale hub in Burrabazar.

“This year we have seen more demand for orange colour. In the last 10 days alone, we have sold more than 1,200 packets,” said Gulal Chand Mukhiya, 56, a wholesale vendor.

Each 5kg packet is priced at ₹350.

“In the recent past, I have not seen such demand before election results,” he added.

Most of the buyers who came to buy abir were tight-lipped. But the purchase pattern suggested that, like in the ballot box, the battle of colours was also largely two-sided.

Mukhiya, who usually sells bangles and imitation jewellery at Burrabazar, said he also sold more than 700 packets of green abir in the past week.

“We have sold over 700 packets of green colour in a week. On Saturday, we sold 60 packets of orange and 10 of green,” he said.

“We also have an order of 20 packets of green abir for Monday,” he added.

The market attracted buyers from across the city, many of whom stocked up ahead of the results.

Large quantities of abir on sale in the Burrabazar area on Sunday

Akshay Pattanayak, 45, who runs a hardware store in Park Circus, said he sells colours during festivals and elections. This year, the demand has been particularly strong.

“I had dozens of 100-gram packets which went unsold in Holi. I have sold all of it in the past three days. People are still asking for more, so I came to restock for Monday,” he said.

Pattanayak bought four 5kg packets of orange abir and two packets of green abir.

“The main competition is between green and orange,” said Ram Lagan Mukhiya, a hawker.

Mukhiya also stocks red, blue and pink powders.

“There is little demand for red, but I have still stocked some,” he said.

“On Saturday, 200 packets of orange and 150 packets of green were sold from my shop,” he added.

Mukhiya said the surge has helped him earn more than Holi.

A 46-year-old man from central Calcutta, who bought two packets of green powder from a vendor, said: “Monday is the day for celebration. I am stocking up on colours accordingly”.