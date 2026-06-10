‘Where is Sharvari’: ‘Alpha’ teaser featuring Alia Bhatt sparks confusion among fans

Yash Raj Films dropped the teaser of Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, on Wednesday. However, Sharvari’s absence from the teaser has left users on social media confused.

The one-minute-55-second-long video opens with Alia’s Alpha celebrating her 18th birthday with her father, played by Bobby Deol. The next sequences show her stepping into her first mission as an Indian soldier, for which she has been trained by her father all these years.

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“Alpha | The First Kill,” reads the caption on X.

However, fans were not fully impressed.

“#Alpha teaser looks good to me, it may not have scale n visuals of a big event film but it turned out way better than i expected #AliaBhatt is presented well #BobbyDeol’s Haryanvi accent is just bad and there’s still a mystery around #Sharvari surprisingly she isn’t in the teaser,” wrote an X user.

Another user on X praised Alia’s turn in the teaser but wondered why Sharvari was missing in the clip.

Another user on X described the Alpha teaser as action-packed and “goosebumps guaranteed,” praising Alia Bhatt’s screen presence and expressing excitement about women-led action, while also questioning Sharvari Wagh’s absence.

Defending the teaser, a user on X said the “First Kill” title clearly refers to Alia Bhatt’s character and her first mission after turning 18, suggesting Sharvari Wagh’s role will be explored later.

Sharing a clip from Curry Barker’s Obsession, another user on X called for Sharvari’s inclusion in the Alpha teaser.

“Everyone seems very concerned for Sharvari because she wasn't a part of the character introduction teaser of Alia. I hope you all go and watch Sharvari’s movie in theatres which is releasing on 12th june. - from a genuine Sharvari fan to other “more genuine” Sharvari fans,” tweeted another user.

Alpha is directed by Shiv Rawail, known for the Netflix series The Railway Men: The Untold Story of Bhopal 1984, and films like Fan and Dhoom 3. It is produced by Aditya Chopra.

This is the sixth instalment in YRF’s Spy Universe, which already includes titles such as War, Pathaan and the Tiger franchise, headlined by Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, respectively.

Alpha is scheduled to release in theatres on July 10.