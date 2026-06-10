Hyundai Motor India expects full production recovery by June 22 after Mobis supplier plant fire

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) expects all its manufacturing operations to return to normal by June 22 after a fire at a key supplier's facility temporarily disrupted production at one of its Chennai plants, the company said on Wednesday.

In a regulatory filing, the automaker said it is taking steps to minimise the impact of the disruption by sourcing automotive components from alternate locations. The production impact remains largely restricted to Chennai Plant 1, while operations at Chennai Plant 2 and the Pune facility have continued with minimal disruption.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The temporary production disruption is confined primarily to Chennai Plant 1 of the company. This facility is also expected to regain its production pace by June 15, 2026, and all production operations are projected to return to normal by June 22, 2026," Hyundai Motor India stated.

The company said it is still evaluating the overall operational impact of the fire at Mobis India Ltd, one of its key suppliers. However, it expects to recover most of the production losses caused by the disruption during the next quarter.

Hyundai also reassured customers and investors that vehicle sales are unlikely to be affected in the immediate term.

"We do not expect any noteworthy impact on our retail sales in June 2026 since we have adequate inventory in our network," the company said in the filing.

The latest update follows Hyundai's June 1 disclosure regarding a fire at the manufacturing facility of Mobis India Ltd in Irrungattukottai, Kancheepuram district of Tamil Nadu. The incident occurred on the afternoon of May 31 and temporarily affected the supply of components, leading to disruptions in some of Hyundai's manufacturing operations.