‘Kya Kamaal Hai’ bonus version delivers a message of solidarity with refugees around the world

The makers of Main Vaapas Aaunga have released a bonus version of the song Kya Kamaal Hai, ahead of the film’s release in cinemas on June 12.

Originally unveiled on April 18, the track has now been reimagined as a visual montage featuring immigrants and refugees from across the world, intercut with archival footage from the 1947 Partition of India.

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The video delivers a message of solidarity with displaced communities globally, extending the film’s broader themes of separation and resilience.

Kya Kamaal Hai, sung by Diljit Dosanjh, is described as a song of “hope” and “stillness” set against the noise of conflict.

Director Imtiaz Ali had earlier said the track was released at a time of global uncertainty, drawing parallels between contemporary turmoil and the human cost of Partition in 1947.

Dosanjh said the song carries “a certain stillness amid the noise,” adding that it encourages listeners to slow down and remain present.

Music composer A.R. Rahman added that the collaboration with Ali and lyricist Irshad Kamil felt like “picking up an ongoing conversation,” aimed at creating something that lingers emotionally in turbulent times.

Lyricist Irshad Kamil had earlier described the song as one of hope, imagining a world without pain or conflict and positioning it as a “soul-soother.”

Main Vaapas Aaunga marks the second collaboration between Imtiaz Ali and Diljit Dosanjh after Amar Singh Chamkila (2024), and reunites Ali with Rahman and Kamil.

The film also features Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari Wagh and Vedang Raina, and is set against the backdrop of the Partition of India.

Produced by Applause Entertainment and Window Seat Films, it releases in cinemas on June 12.