Ram Charan-starrer ‘Peddi’ slows down, earns Rs 332 crore globally in six days

Ram Charan-led sports action drama Peddi has slowed down at the box office, grossing over Rs 330 crore globally within six days of release, according to figures shared by its production house.

The film, directed by Buchi Sana and released in theatres on June 4, also features Shiva Rajkumar and Janhvi Kapoor in key roles. The supporting cast includes Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu, and Boman Irani.

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Production banner Vriddhi Cinemas announced the latest box office update on its official X handle on Tuesday. The film opened strongly with Rs 135.36 crore and went on to collect Rs 236.7 crore over its first weekend. Its cumulative global gross now stands at Rs 332 crore.

Sharing the milestone, the studio wrote on X, “#Peddi collects a gross of over 332.1 CRORES WORLDWIDE in 6 days. BOX OFFICE CHAMPION reigning at the top”.

The story of Peddi is set in 1980s rural Andhra Pradesh and follows a lower-caste villager who takes up wrestling to earn recognition and dignity for his community.

The film is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, co-produced by Ishan Saksena under IVY Entertainment, and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.

Music for the film is composed by A. R. Rahman.