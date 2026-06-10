Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh slam Pranit More amid backlash over viral ‘Rs 370 biryani’ clip

Content creator and actress Kusha Kapila, and influencer Dolly Singh, have criticised comedian Pranit More’s show amid backlash over a viral crowdwork clip where an audience member made a controversial remark.

The outrage began after a clip from one of More’s crowdwork performances went viral on social media. In the video, an audience member recounted allegedly going on a date with a woman and later kissing her without her consent.

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The remark drew widespread criticism online, with many users accusing the comedian of normalising harassment by laughing along, engaging with the story and rewarding the audience member during the interaction.

He said, “I’ve seen the criticism regarding a recent crowdwork clip. The comments made by the audience member do not reflect my views. Looking back, I should have challenged the remark instead of laughing and moving on. That was a lapse in judgment on my part.”

He added, “I appreciate everyone who raised their concerns respectfully. I sincerely apologise for whatever happened, and I’ll take this lesson forward. I’m human, and like anyone else, I’m constantly learning.”

In a series of Instagram videos, Kusha questioned More’s argument that a creator’s audience or guests do not reflect their own views. She said content shared online goes through multiple stages, including editing and promotion, and argued that uploading such material is a conscious choice.

Sharing her views on Instagram, Kusha wrote, “Urge women to call out disgusting comedy plenty. Please darna mat. Bakwaas kiya hai toh drag karo badiya se. Uploading a clip like that is a choice. Choosing to crack certain jokes and hosting that on your channel is a choice. This, btw, is not comedy. This is content designed to get a reaction. I am so glad that so many women are calling it out”.

She also welcomed the criticism directed at the clip, writing, “Bahut achcha lag raha hai! Bahut mazza aa raha hai! Aaj main apne paiso se order karke biryani khaungi”.

In another Instagram Story video, Kusha urged men to speak up against such remarks. She said standing up for one’s beliefs is not wrong and, in a sarcastic tone, remarked that men do not have to “pick a side” but should object to inappropriate comments made by other men.

Influencer Dolly Singh also criticised More’s show in an Instagram post. She wrote, “We've all seen the recent male comedian incident where not only did he let an asshole degrade a woman, promote extremely sexist and creepy behaviour on his live show, laughed, clapped, laughed so hard he got up from his seat, requested a recreation of the incident, asked for details, got concerned over a religious mention but not for a woman, calculated the price of a kiss with said woman at 12Rs, called that man the funniest in the room and rewarded him with a cash prize of 5000Rs. Disgusting behaviour”.

Dolly also recalled a separate incident in which she received derogatory comments after posting a comment on a popular creator’s social media post. She said she was shocked by the explicit replies that followed from several users.