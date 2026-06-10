Millie Bobby Brown has to choose between fiancee and brother in ‘Enola Holmes 3’ trailer

Millie Bobby Brown’s young detective is caught between wedding and saving her kidnapped brother in the trailer of Netflix’s Enola Holmes 3. Dropped on Wednesday, the two-minute-20-second-long- video opens with Enola travelling in a carriage in a flowing white wedding dress when she spots a man following her. She quickly gets out and climbs onto the carriage, aiming a gun at him.

However, as Lord Tewkesbury (Louis Partridge) waits for Enola at the wedding aisle, things take a shocking turn when the latter discovers that her brother, Sherlock Holmes — portrayed by Henry Cavill — has been kidnapped.

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As Enola sets off to rescue her brother in Malta, her relationship is tested and goes through a “bit of a rough patch.”

“Detective by nature. Rebel by choice. Romantic by accident. ENOLA HOLMES 3, directed by Philip Barantini premieres July 1, only on Netflix,” reads the caption on Instagram.

Loosely adapted from Nancy Springer’s The Enola Holmes Mysteries novel series, the upcoming film is also expected to feature Sharon Duncan-Brewster reprising her role as Mira Troy, also known as Moriarty.

The official logline reads, “Adventure chases detective Enola Holmes to Malta, where personal and professional dreams collide in a case more tangled and treacherous than any she has faced before”.

Enola Holmes 3 is slated to premiere on Netflix on July 1.