‘Maa Behen’ OTT release: When and where to watch Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri’s crime comedy drama

Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri-starrer crime comedy drama Maa Behen is set to premiere on Netflix on June 4, the streamer announced Friday on Madhuri’s 59th birthday.

The upcoming film marks the acting debut of influencer Dharna Durgaa.

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Sharing a teaser of the film, Netflix wrote on Instagram, “Dhak dhak ho raha hai? Tareekh note kar lo. Watch Maa Behen, out 4 June, only on Netflix.”

The clip offers a glimpse of Madhuri, Triptii and Durgaa’s characters attempting to hide a dead body in her home. The background score features the song Dhak Dhak from Madhuri’s 1992 film Beta.

Maa Behen is directed by Suresh Triveni, known for helming movies like Tumhari Sulu, Jalsa and Subedaar.

The film follows Rekha (Madhuri), a mother juggling daily struggles until a dead body in her kitchen changes everything.

“With her two daughters, Jaya (Dimri), the responsible one, and Sushma (Durgaa), the wild card, this trio must think fast, lie faster, and somehow keep their nosy neighbors from sniffing out the truth,” read the official logline of the film.

The ensemble cast also features Ravi Kishan and Arunoday Singh.

On the work front, Madhuri was last seen in JioHotstar thriller series Mrs. Deshpande. Triptii was recently seen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s O’ Romeo alongside Shahid Kapoor.