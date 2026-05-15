Tom Holland revisits ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ set moments in new BTS video

Tom Holland and filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton reflect on their experience shooting Spider-Man: Brand New Day in a video dropped by the makers on Thursday.

The 44-second-long video features Holland and filmmaker Cretton offering a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes moments from the sets of the film.

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Revisiting their time filming the latest instalment, they discuss the film’s new action sequences and how audiences became part of the process, with thousands of fans turning up during the shoot.

“Spider-Man on the street. #SpiderManBrandNewDay is in theatres July 31,” Sony Pictures wrote on X.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the fourth MCU Spider-Man film series. It follows Peter Parker as he returns to New York City years after Doctor Strange cast a spell erasing the world’s memory of Spider-Man. As he begins rebuilding his life, new challenges emerge, forcing him to confront a powerful threat.

Mark Ruffalo is set to return as Bruce Banner/The Hulk in the upcoming MCU film. The ensemble cast also includes Zendaya, Krondon, Jon Bernthal, Michael Mando, Jacob Balaton and Luke Goss.

Amy Pascal and Marvel president Kevin Feige serve as the producers for the film.

The MCU Spider-Man film franchise is a collaborative series between Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios. It begins with Homecoming (2017) and then continues the story with Far From Home (2019) and No Way Home (2021), focusing on Peter’s growth from high school to a self-reliant hero.

The other Peter Parkers, aka Spider-Men — Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield — joined Tom Holland in No Way Home.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theatres worldwide on July 31.