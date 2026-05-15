Rohit Saraf teams up with filmmaker Prasanth Varma for mythological action drama ‘Mahakali’

Actor Rohit Saraf has teamed up with filmmaker Prasanth Varma for the Cinematic Universe’s upcoming mythological action drama Mahakali, he announced Thursday.

Saraf has completed shooting for a major portion of his schedule in Hyderabad. The upcoming film marks his Telugu debut.

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“Excited and very proud to step into the world of Mahakāli, Idhi meeru assalu Uhinchanidhi (Something you never imagined at all ),” Saraf wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of Goddess Kali alongside another image of him posing with the poster of the film.

Varma continues to expand the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU) after the success of Hanu-Man.

Touted as a grand-scale production, Mahakali is being produced by RK Duggal and Riwaz Ramesh Duggal under the banner of RKD Studios.

Welcoming Rohit on board, Varma wrote on X, “A sincere performer with honesty, charm and a beautiful screen presence… Can’t wait for everyone to witness this new side of him in #Mahakali @rohitssaraf welcome to the family.”

Directed by Puja Kolluru and with script by Prashanth Varma, Mahakali also stars Akshaye Khanna and Bhoomi Shetty.

Touted as a grand-scale production, Mahakali is being produced by RK Duggal and Riwaz Ramesh Duggal under the banner of RKD Studios.

Rohit is known for his performances in films such as The Sky Is Pink (2019) and the Netflix series Mismatched.

The film is being made and dubbed in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Further details regarding the film’s release date are kept under wraps.

Saraf will be next seen in the fourth and final season of Netflix series Mismatched alongside Prajakta Koli.