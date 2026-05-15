‘Modi-govt-made crisis’: Opposition seizes ‘told you so’ moment in petrol, diesel price hike

Opposition parties on Friday pounced on a “told you so” moment, underlining the timing of petrol and diesel price hike announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government – right after the conclusion of Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Bengal.

While the government has been highlighting that fuel prices were not increased in four years, opposition leaders pointed out that when international oil prices were softening or declining, the government did not pass on the benefit to the consumers.

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“The people of the country must understand that, alongside the current international fuel crisis, the major reason for the economic crisis in India is the leadership crisis in the Modi government, the lack of visionary thinking, and incompetence that is overflowing to the brim,” Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“This crisis is a Modi-govt-made crisis. The common people of the country are paying the price for it from their own pockets on petrol, diesel, and LPG,” he wrote in Hindi.

Petrol in Mumbai now costs Rs 106.68 a litre, and diesel costs Rs 93.14 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol now costs Rs 108.74 per litre and diesel Rs 95.13, while in Chennai, prices increased to Rs 103.67 for petrol and Rs 95.25 for diesel.

Fuel prices vary across states due to differences in the value added tax (VAT).

“When the West Asia War began, the country was told sab changa si [all is well] and the Congress party's questions were dismissed. No concrete steps were taken; instead, with American ‘permission’, our sovereignty was put up as collateral,” Kharge wrote.

“During elections, the Modi government behaves as if “everything is normal” and the central government's job is only to fight elections in the states,” he wrote. “Now, as the crisis is escalating, Modi ji has started rattling the toy of work from home and fuel conservation.”

Kharge threw two questions at the government.

“1. In March, a 30-day waiver was given to buy Russian oil, in which America had written humiliating words like ‘allow’ and ‘permission.’ According to reports, the Indian government now wants an extension of that waiver. The question is, why has Modi ji brought the country to a position where it has to beg for ‘permission’?

“2. Isn't it true that when international crude oil prices were low, the Modi government gave no relief to the common people, and instead earned ₹43 lakh crore from central taxes in 10 years? So why is the burden of inflation being imposed on the people now?” Kharge added.

Jairam Ramesh also made the same point.

“When international oil prices were softening or declining, the Congress had urged the government to pass on the benefits to citizens by reducing the prices of gas, petrol, and diesel. That, however, did not happen, and consumers were fleeced,” Ramesh posted.

"Now that international oil prices are climbing up because of the war in West Asia unleashed by the PM's good friends -- the US and Israel -- and Assembly elections are over, the Modi Government has increased petrol and diesel prices after having hiked commercial LPG prices earlier,” Ramesh wrote.

"This is bound to lead to further inflation that is now projected to be close to 6 per cent for this financial year. Growth estimates will be lowered considerably," Ramesh said.

Trinamool's leader in the Rajya Sabha, Derek O'Brien, called the hike “pathetically predictable” and alleged that first they "looted" people's votes and "then they kick you where it hurts".

In the post on X, he added: "Diesel and petrol prices hiked. Will Bengal Govt reduce VAT on petrol & diesel now that there's a Delhi-controlled government which doesn't have to worry about funds being blocked by Centre?"

Akhilesh Yadav invoked the Samajwadi Party’s cycle symbol to attack the Centre over the fuel price hike.

Akhilesh Yadav shared a post on X, saying, “Aage badhna hai to cycle hi vikalp hai!” (If you want to move forward, a cycle is the only option.)

Punjab Finance Minister and senior AAP leader Harpal Singh Cheema termed Centre's move as "anti-farmer and anti-people face".

"The central government increases petrol and diesel prices by Rs 3 per litre and then gives a marginal MSP increase of just Rs 72 per quintal on paddy. This is a direct assault on farmers' incomes. By giving a token MSP hike and raising diesel prices the very next day, the BJP government has effectively robbed farmers of their rightful compensation," he said in a post on X.