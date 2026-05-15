Medical entrance exam NEET-UG to be re-conducted on June 21, says National Testing Agency

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday announced that the re-examination for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate, NEET (UG) 2026, will be conducted on June 21.

The agency has advised students and parents to depend only on official communication channels for verified updates regarding the examination. NTA also urged candidates to avoid misinformation and rumours circulating on social media platforms.

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Candidates can contact the NTA for any queries or assistance through the official email ID, neet-ug@nta.ac.in, or helpline numbers 011-40759000 and 011-69227700.

The detailed guidelines regarding admit cards, exam centres, reporting time, and other instructions are expected to be released soon on the official NTA website.

The students are expected to receive fresh admit cards before the re-examination.

The agency has already clarified that candidates will not have to submit fresh application forms or pay any additional examination fee for the re-test. Existing registrations, submitted forms and examination city preferences will remain valid.

New admit cards, city intimation slips and revised reporting instructions are expected to be released closer to the examination date.

The announcement came after a high-level meeting was held late on Thursday evening at the residence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to review preparations for conducting the exam afresh.

The NTA cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 examination held on May 3, 2026, after serious allegations of a paper leak surfaced.

The decision was taken with the approval of the central government after allegations of a paper leak and other irregularities surfaced.

The government asked the CBI to carry out a comprehensive inquiry into the "irregularities."

The cancellation left lakhs of medical aspirants uncertain about admissions, counselling schedules and preparation timelines, with students repeatedly demanding clarity on the re-exam date.

The examination held in May faced several issues, including biometric authentication failures at multiple exam centres, leading to confusion among candidates. In Indore, heavy rainfall triggered power outages during the examination, forcing some students to continue writing the paper under difficult conditions.