Mouni Roy announces separation from husband Suraj Nambiar, requests privacy

Actress Mouni Roy has parted ways with husband Suraj Nambiar, she said on Thursday, slamming the intense media scrutiny surrounding their personal lives over the past few days.

“We note with dismay the unnecessary and intrusive attention into our personal lives by certain quarters of the media. We would like to state that we have decided to part ways and are taking the necessary time to address matters privately and amicably,” reads Roy’s post on Instagram.

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Speculation about an ongoing rift between Roy and Nambiar recently gained momentum after the two unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Addressing the rumours, the actress said, “Attempts have been made to sensationalize our private lives through fictitious narratives and blatant falsehoods that do not reflect the reality of our relationship. After thoughtful reflection on evolving personal priorities, we have mutually chosen to move forward on separate paths with respect and understanding.”

Roy, 40, added that both of them are trying to navigate the phase privately and with dignity. “We will endeavour to cherish our friendship in times to come. We sincerely appreciate your understanding, respect for our privacy, and the continued support extended to us during this time,” she wrote.

Requesting people to refrain from spreading false stories, the actress said, “Humbly requesting everyone to give us privacy and dignity and not spread untrue narratives about me or Suraj. He is a good person, and what we shared — and what we are going through — is between us and no one else’s business.”

Roy and Nambiar reportedly met in Dubai in 2019. They tied the knot on January 27, 2022, in Panaji, Goa.

On the work front, Roy is awaiting the release of her upcoming romantic comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, directed by David Dhawan and co-starring Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on June 5.

Originally from Bengaluru, Nambiar is currently based in Dubai, where he works as a businessman and investment banker.