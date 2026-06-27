‘Welcome To The Jungle’ beats ‘Bhooth Bangla’ with Rs 29 crore worldwide Day 1 opening

Akshay Kumar-starrer Welcome To The Jungle has opened its theatrical run with a worldwide gross collection of Rs 29 crore on its first day, according to trade website Sacnilk.

The Ahmed Khan-directed comedy earned Rs 22.50 crore gross in India and Rs 6.50 crore from overseas markets, taking its worldwide Day 1 gross to Rs 29 crore.

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At the domestic box office, the third instalment in the Welcome franchise collected Rs 15 crore nett on its opening day across 10,892 shows. Including paid previews, the film's India nett collection stands at Rs 18.75 crore.

The opening surpasses the first-day collections of Akshay Kumar's recent release Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan, which had collected Rs 12.25 crore nett on its opening day from 12,386 shows. With preview earnings of Rs 3.75 crore nett, the film's opening total stood at Rs 16 crore nett.

The film marks the third chapter in the Welcome franchise after Welcome (2007) and Welcome Back (2015). Directed by Ahmed Khan and written by Neeraj Vora, it is produced by Firoz Nadiadwala, Rakesh Dang and Vedant Vikaas Baali under the banners of Base Industries Group, Cape of Good Films and Seeta Films.

Welcome To The Jungle features Akshay Kumar alongside Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani and Jackie Shroff.