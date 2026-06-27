Before playing Elle Woods, Lexi Minetree got one unforgettable lesson from Reese Witherspoon

Lexi Minetree has said that one advice from Reese Witherspoon helped her understand the essence of Elle Woods as she prepared to lead Prime Video's upcoming prequel series Elle.

The coming-of-age series revisits Elle Woods’ high school years before the events of Legally Blonde films, following the character as she navigates friendships, heartbreak and the experiences that shape her into the optimistic young woman audiences know.

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Minetree said she immersed herself in the role by repeatedly watching Legally Blonde during the casting process.

“I must have watched Legally Blonde over 150 times during the casting process, and then even more after I got the role. At one point, I could probably do a one-woman show of it,” she said.

The actor said she focused on capturing Elle's voice, mannerisms and physicality rather than relying on stereotypes.

“For me, I didn't just want to get her attitude and resilience and charm - I really wanted to nail her voice, mannerisms, and movement. That's such an important part of the character. It would be so easy to play her as a stereotype or do a valley girl accent, but Elle doesn't have any of that. She's very specific,” Minetree added.

She further said that she worked with voice coach Kate Wilson and followed a daily routine of voice and body warmups to recreate the character's distinctive speech and energy.

Minetree also recalled receiving guidance from Witherspoon, who originally played Elle Woods in the Legally Blonde films and serves as an executive producer on the series.

“Reese has been so wonderful throughout this whole process. One thing that really stuck with me was a moment she pointed out from the movie - when Elle is talking to Warner after everything, and he suddenly wants her back. She has every opportunity to call him out, and she doesn't.

“She never goes low. She always takes the high road. She's never a bully, even to people who are unkind to her. Reese reminded me of that, and for me, that's the core of who Elle is. I try to hold onto that in scenes when she could easily lash out,” Minetree said.

Created by Laura Kittrell, Elle is co-showrun and executive produced by Kittrell, Caroline Dries and Witherspoon. The cast includes Minetree as Elle Woods, June Diane Raphael as Eva, Tom Everett Scott as Wyatt, Jacob Moskovitz, Gabrielle Policano, Chandler Kinney, Zac Looker and Amy Pietz.

The series premieres on Prime Video on July 1.