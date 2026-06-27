Donald Trump thanks Telangana after Hyderabad road renamed 'Donald Trump Avenue'

US President Donald Trump has thanked the Telangana government after a road adjoining the US Consulate in Hyderabad was renamed "Donald Trump Avenue", saying he was the first US President to receive such an honour.

Trump made the remarks on Truth Social on Friday, sharing a photograph of Telangana deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor unveiling the ceremonial plaque earlier this week.

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"The new Donald Trump Avenue in Hyderabad, India -- The first US President to ever be honoured in this way. Thank you," Trump said.

The road, formerly known as US Consulate Road in Financial District, Nanakramguda, was officially renamed on Tuesday. It adjoins the US Consulate and is located near the offices of major American technology companies, including Microsoft, Google and Amazon.

The ceremonial plaque was unveiled by Gor and Vikramarka during the Freedom 250 event commemorating the 250th anniversary of American Independence.

According to a release from the US Consulate General Hyderabad, the special designation honours the United States of America and reflects Hyderabad's growing role as a cornerstone of US-India engagement.

Gor highlighted Hyderabad's strategic importance in bilateral ties, saying, "From HITEC City to aerospace and defense, this region represents progress that is defining US-Indo bilateral momentum."

He also thanked the Telangana government for the gesture.

"I was deeply grateful to the Telangana government for naming the road as Donald Trump Avenue, a gesture that reflected the kind of strong, respectful partnership President Trump has championed for America."

Referring to bilateral economic ties, Gor said, "With our interim trade agreement and Mission India on track to bring over USD 20 billion of new investment to the United States, we are proving that America First does not mean America alone."

Deputy chief minister Vikramarka congratulated the American people on the occasion of their 250th Independence Day and highlighted Telangana's role as a vital partner in the US-India relationship.

Presiding over her first Independence Day reception in Hyderabad, US Consul General Laura Williams said Hyderabad's innovation ecosystem across aerospace, defence, artificial intelligence and biopharma, spanning Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, is helping shape the global future, adding that the consulate remains committed to facilitating the free flow of talent and ideas.

The development comes at a time when India-US ties have faced headwinds during Trump's second term, with Washington imposing higher tariffs on Indian goods, penalising New Delhi over its purchases of Russian oil and strengthening engagement with Pakistan.

Trump has not visited Hyderabad during either of his terms in office, although former US Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush both visited the city. Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi met on the sidelines of last week's G7 summit in France, where they agreed to push forward negotiations on a bilateral trade agreement.