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regular-article-logo Saturday, 27 June 2026

Priyadarshan’s ‘Haiwaan’ starring Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, to release in September

The film marks the much-awaited on-screen reunion of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan

Entertainment Web Desk Published 27.06.26, 11:52 AM
Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan

Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan File Picture

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan-starrer thriller Haiwaan, directed by Priyadarshan, will be released in theatres on September 11, the makers announced on Saturday.

Production banner KVN Productions shared the release date on social media, writing, “One obsession. One relentless pursuit. One date you’ll want to remember. #Haiwaan – A Priyadarshan Film starring Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar. In cinemas 11th September 2026. Mark your calendars”.

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The film marks the much-awaited on-screen reunion of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan.

Haiwaan also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar and Saiyami Kher in key roles. The film is the Hindi remake of Priyadarshan's 2016 Malayalam hit Oppam, which featured Mohanlal as a visually impaired man who witnesses a murder and must protect a child from a relentless killer. Saif Ali Khan steps into this role in Haiwaan.

Mohanlal will also make a special cameo appearance in the Hindi adaptation.

Earlier, Priyadarshan shared a picture from the film's sets featuring Saif Ali Khan and Mohanlal. Alongside the photo, he wrote, “Look at life and the way it turns… Here I am, on the shooting sets of HAIWAAN, working with the son of one of my biggest cricket heroes and my favourite film icon. Truly, God is kind”.

Before Haiwaan, Akshay Kumar collaborated with Priyadarshan on the horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, co-starring Tabu and Mithila Palkar, which hit theatres in April.

Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Netflix’s Kartavya.

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