MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 27 June 2026

Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man Brand New Day’ trailer becomes second biggest launch ever

Co-starring Zendaya, the Marvel superhero movie is set to hit Indian theatres on July 30

Entertainment Web Desk Published 27.06.26, 09:50 AM
Tom Holland in ‘Spider-Man Brand New Day’

Tom Holland in ‘Spider-Man Brand New Day’ File Picture

Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man: Brand New Day has achieved another major milestone, with its second trailer becoming the second biggest trailer launch of all time after recording 590.8 million views in its first week, according to WaveMetrix.

The latest feat follows the record-breaking performance of the film’s first trailer, which became the biggest trailer launch in history and the first to surpass one billion views within four days.

ADVERTISEMENT

The upcoming Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios film is scheduled to open in Indian theatres on July 30. Lead stars Tom Holland and Zendaya have already begun a global promotional tour, with stops including Rome and Paris.

The film has also generated strong early box office momentum, with first-day advance ticket sales reported to be the highest for any film in the past five years, since Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day marks a new chapter for Peter Parker (Holland) as he fights crime full-time in a world that no longer remembers his identity. While struggling with the loss of his former relationships, Parker undergoes a transformation that may be the only way to confront an unseen new threat targeting New York City and the people he cares about.

The film also stars Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Brand New Day is written by Chris McKenna, Erik Sommers and Justin Kuritzkes. Based on the Marvel comic book created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, the film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Louis D'Esposito and David Cain serve as executive producers.

RELATED TOPICS

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Spider-Man Tom Holland
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

US strikes Iran after drone attack on cargo ship in Strait of Hormuz, ceasefire tested

US Central Command said the military struck missile and drone locations and coastal radar sites in Iran
Suvendu Adhikari
Quote left Quote right

Govt will take measures to outlaw land jihad, love jihad and forced religious conversions

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT