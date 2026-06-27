Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man Brand New Day’ trailer becomes second biggest launch ever

Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man: Brand New Day has achieved another major milestone, with its second trailer becoming the second biggest trailer launch of all time after recording 590.8 million views in its first week, according to WaveMetrix.

The latest feat follows the record-breaking performance of the film’s first trailer, which became the biggest trailer launch in history and the first to surpass one billion views within four days.

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The upcoming Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios film is scheduled to open in Indian theatres on July 30. Lead stars Tom Holland and Zendaya have already begun a global promotional tour, with stops including Rome and Paris.

The film has also generated strong early box office momentum, with first-day advance ticket sales reported to be the highest for any film in the past five years, since Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day marks a new chapter for Peter Parker (Holland) as he fights crime full-time in a world that no longer remembers his identity. While struggling with the loss of his former relationships, Parker undergoes a transformation that may be the only way to confront an unseen new threat targeting New York City and the people he cares about.

The film also stars Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Brand New Day is written by Chris McKenna, Erik Sommers and Justin Kuritzkes. Based on the Marvel comic book created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, the film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Louis D'Esposito and David Cain serve as executive producers.