Europe heatwave: Germany records all-time high 41.3°C, Poland braces for extreme heat

1 9 People enjoy the cool water of the Elbe River as a cruiser leaves the harbor in Hamburg, Germany, June 26, 2026. (Pictures: Reuters)

ADVERTISEMENT

Germany braced for even hotter conditions on Saturday after recording a preliminary all-time high temperature of 41.3 degrees Celsius near Saarbruecken, as a deadly heatwave that has claimed dozens of lives across Western Europe continued moving east towards Poland.

Britain, France, Switzerland and Germany have all experienced record June heat, with meteorologists warning that the weather system could test more temperature records as it sweeps across Germany before reaching Poland.

2 9 A woman and her dog refresh themselves with cool water of the Elbe River in the harbor in Hamburg, Germany, June 26, 2026.

A spokesperson for Germany's National Meteorological Service said a preliminary reading of 41.3°C was recorded on Friday near the city of Saarbruecken, close to the French border, setting a new national record.

Heatwave strains transport, public infrastructure

"The heatwave is going to peak at the weekend, well over 40 degrees in some parts of Germany," said Karsten Brandt, a meteorologist at weather forecasting site Donnerwetter.de.

3 9 A girl enjoys the cool water of the Elbe River in the harbor in Hamburg, Germany, June 26, 2026.

The Ironman European Championship long-distance triathlon in Frankfurt has shortened its cycling and running courses for Sunday's event because of the extreme heat.

German national rail operator Deutsche Bahn has allowed passengers to cancel long-distance travel bookings free of charge through early next week as soaring temperatures put additional pressure on rail infrastructure.

4 9 People enjoy sunbathing in the harbor in Hamburg, Germany, June 26, 2026.

The company said its infrastructure is under particular strain because of sun exposure and the increased risk to signals, tracks and overhead wires from thunderstorms and wildfires. Authorities have also been grappling with the possibility of buckling roads and warped railway tracks as temperatures continue to rise.

Dozens of deaths reported across Western Europe

In France, dozens of people, both young and old, have died during the heatwave. Temperatures exceeding 40°C have disrupted rail services and power generation, prompted alcohol bans, forced school closures and led to the postponement of outdoor events.

5 9 People swim in the Canal Saint-Martin after public swimming was permitted in certain areas due to high temperatures amid a heatwave in Paris, France, June 26, 2026.

Parts of southwestern Germany have already experienced a much hotter-than-normal June. While the most extreme heat is expected to ease later in the weekend, heavy thunderstorms are forecast for Sunday.

6 9 People swim in the Canal Saint-Martin after public swimming was permitted in certain areas due to high temperatures amid a heatwave in Paris, France, June 26, 2026.

Across Europe, the heatwave has forced the closure of cultural landmarks, damaged crops and strained hospital services. According to the Reuters Climate Monitor, temperatures have climbed as much as 18°C above seasonal averages due to an Omega block weather pattern, which traps a dome of hot air over regions for extended periods while cooler air circulates around its edges.

7 9 A group of young men ride a boat in the canals of Amsterdam during a heatwave hitting the country, while a code red alert is issued, in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, June 26, 2026.

The prolonged heat has also driven up demand for electric fans and boosted European sales for Asian air conditioning manufacturers. Much of Northern Europe's housing stock, designed to retain heat rather than dissipate it, has intensified the impact of the scorching temperatures.

8 9 People in swimwear gather at the Marineterrein during a heatwave hitting the country, while a code red alert is issued, in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, June 26, 2026.

The World Meteorological Organisation said the current heatwave is expected to shift towards Central Europe and the Balkans by the end of the month.

9 9 A Greenpeace activist holds an infrared thermal camera, which highlights the severe impact of the heat on people working outdoors during a heatwave in Rome, Italy, in this screengrab from a handout video released June 25, 2026.

Scientists said the heatwave would have been virtually impossible without man-made climate change, which has made this week's night-time temperatures 100 times more likely than they would have been even two decades ago.

RELATED TOPICS Heatwave