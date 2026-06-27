MEA toshakhana e-auction: Rolex, Cartier watches, Kuwait jewellery set among 300 gifts from foreign dignitaries

Luxury watches from Rolex and Cartier, a premium jewellery set from Kuwait, and nearly 300 ceremonial gifts received by Government of India functionaries from foreign dignitaries are up for grabs in the Ministry of External Affairs' (MEA) Toshakhana e-auction, which will remain open for bidding until June 30.

The auction, organised by the MEA's Toshakhana — the repository of gifts, souvenirs and ceremonial items received by government functionaries from foreign sources in India and abroad — began on June 8 through its official e-auction portal.

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The collection spans multiple categories, including accessories, jewellery, cosmetics, crockery, porcelain, silverware and perfumes.

Among the marquee offerings is a Rolex Yacht Master II luxury watch with a base price of Rs 16,52,360, a Cartier Santos Dumont watch with a base price of Rs 5,02,360, an Al Arbash jewellery set from Kuwait priced at Rs 9,52,360, and an antique silver cigarette box with a base price of Rs 12,030.

According to a note on the portal, only resident Indian citizens are eligible to register and participate in the auction. Successful bidders will receive delivery of the items only within India.

The portal states that the MEA has custody of Toshakhana for the deposit of gifts received by government functionaries from foreign dignitaries and that the platform has been created exclusively for auctioning such items.

"In compliance with revised Toshakhana Rules, 2024, the first round of e-auction is being conducted by Toshakhana for the sale of gift items received by the Government of India functionaries from foreign dignitaries," the notice says.

The notice also clarifies that the items being auctioned are largely heritage, souvenir, commemorative, decorative, collectible or ceremonial objects and "may not necessarily be intended for functional, commercial, or operational use".

It further advises prospective buyers to assess the items independently before placing bids.

"Bidders shall exercise their own independent judgment, due diligence, and assessment regarding the nature, condition, authenticity, utility, and suitability of the items before participating in the auction process," the notice said.

Each lot on the portal is accompanied by a background note describing its significance and features.

For the Cartier watch, the note says, "Up for auction is this Cartier watch from the iconic Santos Dumont collection. This timepiece is a symbol of elegance and innovation, combining timeless design with modern functionality." Featuring a sleek stainless steel case, this timepiece exudes sophistication and durability, making it suitable for both formal occasions and everyday wear.

"The classic square shape, inspired by the pioneering aviator Alberto Santos Dumont, pays tribute to the aviation heritage of the watch while maintaining a contemporary aesthetic. Powered by a precise quartz movement, the Cartier Santos Dumont watch ensures reliable timekeeping," it adds.

The Rolex Yacht Master II is described as a "masterpiece of nautical engineering and luxury watchmaking", designed specifically for competitive sailing and regarded as "one of Rolex's most innovative and technically sophisticated timepieces".

"Crafted in durable Oystersteel, the 44 mm case is complemented by the iconic Oyster bracelet, offering both robustness and refined elegance. The watch features a striking blue Cerachrom bezel and a highly legible dial, embodying Rolex's signature blend of functionality and style," it adds.

Also featured is a jewellery set by Kuwait's Al Arbash brand, founded by brothers Abdulamir and Hussain Al Arbash. The set comprises a necklace, bracelet and earrings and carries a family legacy rooted in craftsmanship, patience and tradition.

Another notable item is an antique silver cigarette box, described as "an exceptional example of fine metal craftsmanship, originally designed as a high-end cigar or cigarette container".

The accompanying note says the exterior has developed a natural dark patina over time, while the interior remains bright and reflective, showcasing the quality of the silver. The lid also features an intricately hand-engraved design.