Tamil filmmaker-actor K Bhagyaraj passes away at 73; Chiranjeevi Konidela pays tribute

Veteran Tamil filmmaker, actor and screenwriter K Bhagyaraj has passed away at the age 73. He breathed his last at Chennai’s Apollo Hospital after suffering a heart attack.

Born Krishnaswamy Bhagyaraj in Tamil Nadu’s Erode district, he began his film career as an assistant to late filmmaker Bharathiraja before establishing himself as a successful filmmaker in his own right.

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The news of his death follows closely on the heels of filmmaker Bharathiraja’s demise. Bharathiraja passed away on June 10.

Actor Chiranjeevi Konidela paid tribute to Bhagyaraj following his demise on X.

“Deeply shocked and heartbroken beyond words. Just the day before yesterday, we were together in Goa at Kush’s wedding, laughing, sharing jokes, and taking pictures. Bhagyaraj garu was full of life and joy. To wake up to the news of his passing this morning is simply unbelievable,” reads a part of his note.

Bhagyaraj emerged as one of the most influential filmmaker-writers in Tamil cinema, celebrated for his signature style of middle-class family dramas, tight screenplay writing, and socially grounded narratives that defined the 1980s and 1990s.

In a career spanning several decades, Bhagyaraj directed over 25 films while also acting in more than 75 movies. His notable films include Mundhanai Mudichu, Andha 7 Naatkal, and Darling, Darling, Darling.

With Aakhree Raasta (1986), Bhagyaraj made a successful foray into Hindi cinema, directing Amitabh Bachchan in a dual role alongside Jaya Prada, Sridevi, and Anupam Kher.

The revenge drama emerged as one of the notable Hindi films of the decade, highlighting his storytelling ability beyond Tamil cinema.

Bhagyaraj is survived by his wife, actor Poornima Bhagyaraj, and their children, actor Shanthanu and daughter Saranya.

His final rites are scheduled for 1.30 pm at the Besant Nagar crematorium in Chennai.