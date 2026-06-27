‘The Bear’ pays tribute to late guest star Rob Reiner in series finale

The series finale of The Bear paid tribute to its late guest star Rob Reiner, who appeared in three episodes of the show’s fourth season before his death in December 2025.

The Emmy-winning series concluded on Thursday with a scene featuring Reiner’s character, restaurant consultant Albert Schnurr, assisting line cook Ebra (Edwin Lee Gibson) as he prepares to expand the restaurant into a franchise.

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During the finale, titled The Original Beef of Chicagoland, Ebra calls Albert to share the news, telling him, “Albert, we are in business”.

“It's perfect. I will have all the documents, email it to you immediately,” Albert replies. “Anything else I can do?”

After listening to Albert's unheard response, Ebra says, “As you wish”.

The line is a reference to Reiner’s 1987 comedy The Princess Bride, in which Westley (Cary Elwes) repeatedly tells Princess Buttercup (Robin Wright), “As you wish”.

Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were found dead at their Brentwood, California, home in December 2025. Their younger son, Nick Reiner, was arrested and later charged with first-degree murder.

Earlier this year, Nick Reiner pleaded not guilty to the charges. The Los Angeles County District Attorney is pursuing a murder conviction with “special circumstances” which could make him eligible for the death penalty or life imprisonment without parole if convicted.

In early June, Nick Reiner also filed a petition in a California court seeking money from a trust fund established in his name.

At the 2026 Oscars, Cary Elwes joined Billy Crystal, Meg Ryan, Demi Moore, John Cusack, Jerry O'Connell, Wil Wheaton, Kathy Bates, Annette Bening, Carol Kane, Kiefer Sutherland and others in paying tribute to Reiner and his wife.