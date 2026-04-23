Watch Aryan Khan lock into ‘joota churai’ showdown at best friend’s wedding

Videos of filmmaker Aryan Khan turning a game of “joota churai” (stealing the shoe) into an all-out battle at his best friend Maahir Mehta’s wedding have gone viral on social media.

A video of Aryan almost falling over but still holding on tightly to his best friend’s shoe at the wedding, shared by the wedding event team, Zesst Events, is currently doing the rounds on social media.

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Sporting denim, a T-shirt, and a brown jacket, Aryan is seen walking around with the groom’s shoe in hand, determined not to let it fall into anyone else’s possession. As guests from the bride’s side try to snatch it away, he nearly loses his balance but still refuses to let go.

In another part of the video, he is seen wrestling and tugging amid the chaos, holding on firmly to the shoe despite the struggle. The clip eventually ends with him making a run for it, still clutching the shoe tightly.

A fan on X, shared the video and wrote, “Aryan Khan, what is really happening here man.”

Aryan, who is Shah Rukh Khan’s elder son, marked his directorial debut with the Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Besides directing it, Aryan has developed the screenplay for the film, which stars Lakshya and Sahher Bambba in key roles. Bobby Deol, Manav Chauhan, Mona Singh, Raghav Juyal and Anyaa Singh round off the cast of the series, produced by Bonnie Jain and Gauri Khan under Shah Rukh’s home banner, Red Chillies Entertainment.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood emerged as the most popular Indian web series of 2025 on IMDb.