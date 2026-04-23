BJP, Congress praise Election Commission for ‘by and large peaceful’ first phase of Bengal Assembly polls so far

Opposition leaders praised the Election Commission as Bengal voted in the first of the two-phased Assembly election on Thursday.

Polling, which began at 7 am, is being held across 152 constituencies in 16 districts, where the fate of 1,478 candidates, including 167 women, will be decided in the 294-member Assembly.

1 9 Voters gather at a polling station during polling in the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, at Nandigram in Purba Medinipur, Thursday, April 23, 2026. PTI picture

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"I would like to congratulate the Election Commission for conducting the polls in a by and large peaceful manner till now, and I hope it will be able to keep up the vigil in the same manner for the remaining part of the day," Sukanta Majumdar, Union minister and former president of the BJP's Bengal unit, told reporters after he and his family cast their vote in booth number 48 in Dakshin Dinajpur district.

2 9 In this image posted on April 23, 2026, MoS Sukanta Majumdar along with his wife show their ink-marked fingers after casting their votes in the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, at Balurghat, in Dakshin Dinajpur district. PTI picture

"We have reports of some sporadic incidents of violence across the state, and last night there was a crude bomb explosion in Murshidabad's Domkal area. I feel the EC should keep extra vigil in districts like Murshidabad, which has a history of use of guns and bombs during elections," he added.

Sporadic incidents of violence were reported from some pockets during the first few hours of polling in 152 constituencies, where voting is underway amid unprecedented security arrangements, including deployment of over 2,400 companies of central forces.

3 9 Security personnel present at the site after clashes broke out between supporters of the Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) and the ruling TMC during the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, at Naoda, in Murshidabad district, Thursday, April 23, 2026. PTI picture

The state recorded an average voter turnout of 41.11 per cent in the first four hours of polls.

Several prominent political leaders, including leader of Opposition in the outgoing Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, the BJP's Dilip Ghosh, the Congress's Mausam Benazir Noor and the Trinamool Udayan Guha, cast their votes and appealed for peaceful polling.

4 9 Security personnel keep vigil during voting in the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, at a polling station in Malda, Thursday, April 23, 2026. PTI picture

Adhikari cast his vote at Nandanaykbar Primary School In Purba Medinipur district near his Shanti Kunja residence in Kanthi shortly before 8am.

"I pray for peaceful voting,” Adhikari, who is contesting from nearby Nandigram constituency, said. “They [TMC] could not create much disturbance, nor will they be able to. The night before polling is usually crucial. Prima facie, the Election Commission and the central forces deserve thanks.

"After Surya Pranam, I came and cast my vote. This vote is doubly significant as women, Sanatani Hindus and other nationalist communities are united to give a befitting reply to the atrocities of Mamata Banerjee and her party workers," he added.

5 9 BJP candidate for Bhabanipur and Nandigram constituencies, Suvendu Adhikari, shows a victory sign during voting in the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, at a polling station in Purba Medinipur, Thursday, April 23, 2026. PTI picture

He also claimed that the result would be "overwhelming" in the BJP's favour as "names of dead and bogus voters" have been deleted from the electoral rolls.

Adhikari is also fighting against chief minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata’s Bhabanipur, which will go to the polls in the second phase on April 29.

Congress candidate from Baharampur, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, said the Election Commission’s role has been satisfactory so far. He noted that multi-layered security has curbed booth capturing and bogus voting.

"Everything is going well. Central forces are doing a good job... They (our polling agents) are in the booth."

6 9 Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. PTI screengrab

TMC's Nandigram candidate, Pabitra Kar, also cast his vote at Shambhunath Primary Education Sadan.

In Kharagpur Sadar in Paschim Medinipur, BJP candidate Dilip Ghosh cast his vote at booth number 263 at Serosa Stadium in the industrial town in Paschim Medinipur district.

He said he would remain at home and step out only if required.

"I don't think there is any need for much movement. People are voting peacefully. The situation is normal," he said.

7 9 A poll official checks the names of the voters on a list as they wait in a queue to cast their votes in the first phase of West Bengal Assembly elections, at a polling station, in Dakshin Dinajpur district, Thursday, April 23, 2026. PTI picture

Mausam Noor, Congress candidate from Malatipur, said, "Together, we are going to cast votes. I have been getting reports that everything is peaceful. Let's hope that people can exercise their right freely and peacefully."

TMC candidate from Dinhata and state minister Udayan Guha said his party wanted peaceful elections.

"We want the election to take place peacefully. People are enthusiastically lining up before polling booths since morning," he said.

He said that the BJP had deprived lakhs of people of their voting rights by omitting names from the electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

8 9 In this image posted on April 23, 2026, Officials in the Integrated Command Control Centre during the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Bankura, Purba Medinipur. PTI picture

BJP candidate from Mathabhanga and former Union minister Nisith Pramanik said, "People are casting votes with enthusiasm as Bengal is ready to greet the new dawn of change. We had all along been reaching out to people through small meetings, and I got the message people want change and ready for change in Bengal.

"We have been reaching out to people through small meetings, and I got the message that people want change and are ready for it," he added.

"The long queues at booths include migrant labourers who are coming directly from trains and heading to vote, chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'. People want 'Ram Rajya'," Pramanik said.

9 9 People wait in a queue before casting their votes in the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, at a polling station in Nandigram, Purba Medinipur, Thursday, April 23, 2026. PTI picture