First-look posters of Manoj Bajpayee from the upcoming film Governor: The Silent Saviour was dropped by the makers on Thursday to mark the actor’s 57th birthday.

Slated to hit theatres on June 12, the film marks the first collaboration between Bajpayee and producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah, known for backing the controversial The Kerala Story franchise.

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Sharing the poster on X, Shah’s production banner Sunshine Pictures wrote, “We are a world power today because an unsung hero fought an untold war. GOVERNOR releasing in cinemas on 12th June, 2026.”

Directed by Chinmay Mandlekar, the poster shows the back profile of Bajpayee’s character walking down a corridor with a suitcase in hand. “If I fail… India fails,” the tagline reads.

Another poster features a green chair with the lines “India is on the verge of bankruptcy” and “Yeh sirf kursi nahi… zimmedaari hai” written across it.

The film will also feature actress Adah Sharma, who played the lead role in Shah’s 2023 film The Kerala Story.

Governor: The Silent Saviour is produced by Aashin A. Shah alongside Vipul Amrutlal Shah. It is penned by Suvendu Bhattacharyjee, Saurabh Bharat, Ravi Asrani and Shah, and features music by Amit Trivedi. The lyrics are penned by Javed Akhtar.

Bajpayee was seen in Inspector Zende on Netflix and Ram Reddy’s Jugnuma: The Fable in 2025. He also reprised his role as Srikant Tiwari in the third season of the hit series The Family Man.