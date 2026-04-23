Pakistan, US discuss second round of US-Iran talks amid uncertainty over Tehran’s participation

Pakistan Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday met US Charge d’Affaires to Pakistan Natalie Baker to discuss diplomatic efforts for a second round of US-Iran talks in Islamabad, as uncertainty persists over whether Tehran will join the proposed negotiations.

According to an official statement, Naqvi and Baker held an “important meeting” where they exchanged views on the evolving regional situation and reviewed diplomatic efforts linked to the proposed peace talks.

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Naqvi welcomed US President Donald Trump’s move to extend the ceasefire, calling it a “welcome development” that had made significant progress towards easing tensions.

“We also hope for positive progress from Iran’s side,” the minister said.

Both sides underscored the importance of keeping diplomatic channels open to secure a lasting resolution to the West Asia conflict.

The statement added that Naqvi informed Baker Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Asim Munir were making “all-out efforts at every level” to facilitate a peaceful outcome.

“It is hoped that both parties will give a chance to a diplomatic and peaceful solution,” the minister said.

The meeting was the second between Naqvi and Baker this week and came as Islamabad remained under tight security ahead of the proposed talks.

Earlier on Monday, Naqvi separately met Baker and Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam to discuss arrangements for the second round of Islamabad Talks.

Trump on Wednesday extended the ceasefire with Iran indefinitely at Pakistan’s request, just hours before the two-week truce was set to expire, to give Tehran’s leadership more time to prepare a unified proposal to end the war.

However, Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency reported that Tehran had not issued any official statement confirming agreement to the ceasefire extension.

Pakistan had sought the extension amid uncertainty surrounding the next round of talks, though no date has yet been finalised. The New York Post quoted Trump as saying the second round of US-Iran talks could take place as early as Friday.

However, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said Tehran has not yet decided whether to attend a new round of Pakistani-mediated talks in Islamabad.

Pakistan has deployed more than 10,000 security personnel as part of elaborate preparations for the proposed engagement.

The first round of US-Iran talks, held on April 11 and 12, failed to produce a breakthrough, triggering fresh diplomatic efforts by host Pakistan to reduce tensions and revive dialogue.

The Iran war began on February 28 with US-Israeli strikes.