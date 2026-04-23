Michael B Jordan, Austin Butler to headline ‘Miami Vice’ reboot by Joseph Kosinski

Hollywood stars Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler are set to headline Miami Vice ‘85, a theatrical reboot of the iconic 1980s American television series, Universal Pictures confirmed on Thursday.

Slated to release in the US on August 6, 2027, the film will be directed by Joseph Kosinski, known for helming Top Gun: Maverick and F1.

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While Jordan will play Ricardo "Rico" Tubbs, Butler is set to portray the role of James "Sonny" Crockett.

In the original NBC series, which aired from 1984 to 1990, the two characters were portrayed by Philip Michael Thomas and Don Johnson. In Michael Mann’s 2006 film adaptation, Colin Farrell and Jamie Foxx played the duo.

As per reports, the new film will be set in mid-1980s Miami, exploring the glamour and corruption of the city, largely inspired by the first season of the original series.

The movie is penned by Dan Gilroy, based on previous drafts by Eric Warren Singer. Anthony Yerkovich and Michael Mann, creators of the original series, will serve as executive producers.

Jordan was last seen in Ryan Coogler’s Sinners for which he won the best actor award at this year’s Academy Awards. He is set to direct, star in and produce a reimagining of The Thomas Crown Affair for Amazon MGM Studios.

Butler’s recent projects include Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two, Jeff Nichols' The Bikeriders and Darren Aronofsky's Caught Stealing. He received a best actor nomination for his role of Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis this year.

Butler will be next seen in the crime thriller Enemies alongside Jeremy Allen White. It will be produced by A24.