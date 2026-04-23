Amazon India to invest over Rs 2,800 crore in workforce welfare, operations expansion

Amazon India on Thursday announced an investment of over Rs 2,800 crore to strengthen employee welfare initiatives and expand its operations network, as part of its long-term growth strategy in the country.

The latest infusion forms part of the company's commitment to invest more than USD 35 billion in India by 2030, with a focus on business expansion, AI-led digitisation, export growth and job creation.

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Amazon said it will widen both its core and quick commerce footprint to continue serving customers across India in minutes, hours and days.

The company will also scale associate wellbeing programmes through further investment in Project Ashray, improved medical and accident insurance, and access to government social security benefits for tens of thousands of associates and over 200,000 community members.

"This investment builds on the company's Rs 2,000 crore investment in 2025, which enabled the launch of 17 new fulfilment centres, six sortation centres, and 75 last-mile delivery stations across India," Amazon said.

In 2025, Amazon also launched its quick commerce offering, Amazon Now, and has since expanded it to over 300 micro-fulfilment centres across major cities to support faster and safer deliveries.

"Since launching Amazon.in in 2013, we have built one of India's safest, fastest, and most reliable operations networks, serving customers across every serviceable pin code in the country. At the heart of this network are our people, and we remain committed to raising the bar on associate safety, health, and financial well-being," Abhinav Singh, Vice President - Operations, Amazon India and Australia, said.

Singh added that the investment of over Rs 2,800 crore will help deepen the company's efforts while accelerating network expansion and technology capabilities for faster, safer and more dependable deliveries.