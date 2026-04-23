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blog-article-logo Thursday, 23 April 2026

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Voting underway in first phase of Bengal assembly elections, 152 seats go to polls

Polling started at 7am with voters queueing up outside booths in districts ranging from Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri in the north to Murshidabad, Nadia, Birbhum and Hooghly in the south

Our Web Desk, Agencies Published 23.04.26, 7:15 AM

Main Events

Women voters standing in line

All women booth at Nawab Bahadur Institute Lalbagh MurshidabadCredit: Amit Datta

Key Events
Last update 23.04.26 9:07 AM

Gautam Deb cast his vote

Trinamool candidate Gautam Deb cast his vote at Booth No. 173 in Siliguri. On Thursday morning, he stood in line with ordinary voters at a booth set up in Siliguri Girls’ High School to cast his vote.

Last update 23.04.26 9:01 AM

Congress candidate from Malda, Mausam Noor said, "So far, the reports suggest that everything is proceeding peacefully."

Congress candidate from Malda, Mausam Noor said, "As a family, we are all going together to cast our votes. This is strengthening my resolve and reinforcing my principles. It is also giving me more support and confidence to go out and cover the elections everywhere. So far, the reports suggest that everything is proceeding peacefully."

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Last update 23.04.26 8:55 AM

EVM malfunction alleged at Suri and Haldia booths

Allegations of EVM malfunction have surfaced at Booth No. 159 in Suri, where the Congress candidate was unable to cast their vote. A similar complaint has also been reported from Ward No. 28 in Haldia Municipality’s township area.

Last update 23.04.26 8:53 AM

West Bengal Governor RN Ravi appealed to voters to participate in the polling process

In a message posted on the Lok Bhavan X handle, Ravi said, “First phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections is underway today. I urge every voter, particularly the youth and women, to enthusiastically take part in the most sacred festival of democracy and exercise their votes without failing.” Emphasising the importance of each ballot, he added, “Every vote is sacred. It has the power to shape the future of West Bengal.” The first phase assumes political significance because it includes all 54 seats in north Bengal, the region that powered the BJP's rise in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and helped it emerge as the principal challenger to the TMC in the 2021 assembly polls.

Last update 23.04.26 8:47 AM

International delegates visited another polling station in Siliguri and observed the voting process.

  International delegates under in Siliguri visited another polling station and witnessed the poll. The delegates observed the peaceful and festive conduct of the actual poll. They were impressed by the smooth and well-managed arrangements at the polling station.  

Last update 23.04.26 8:44 AM

Kharge urges Bengal voters to turn out in large numbers in first phase

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday urged the people of West Bengal to vote in large numbers and ensure that the ideals of democracy, social justice, equality, and freedom remain intact.

In a post on X, Kharge said, “As West Bengal votes in the first phase of Assembly elections today, I sincerely urge all citizens to step out and participate in large numbers. Do not be deterred by forces that seek to discourage you.”

“Your vote is your voice, and it must be resoundingly heard,” he said.

Last update 23.04.26 8:52 AM

Voters stand in long queues at polling booths in Birbhum

Voters stand in long queues at polling booths in Birbhum to cast their votes amid tight security.

Last update 23.04.26 8:48 AM

Allegations of voters being intimidated with firearms in Raipur, Domkal

Chaos erupted in Domkal even before polling began. In Raipur, allegations of a clash between Trinamool and CPM have surfaced, with four people reported injured. Tension continued in the area into the morning.

Reports indicate a gathering has begun outside Booth No. 217 in Domkal, Murshidabad. Allegations of inaction have also been raised against the central forces. The CPM has accused the Trinamool of ‘confining’ its supporters inside their homes.

Last update 23.04.26 8:34 AM

Voting in Mothabari, in Malda district, has not yet begun

Voting has not started at Mothabari in Malda yet. Local residents have staged their protest. 

Last update 23.04.26 8:28 AM

Agnimitra Paul, BJP MLA defending Asansol Dakshin casts her vote

Asansol South BJP candidate Agnimitra Pal cast her vote.

Last update 23.04.26 8:18 AM

Suvendu Adhikari arrives at his booth in Nandigram to cast his vote

Early on Thursday morning, BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari arrived at his polling station. He reached Booth No. 79 at Nandnayak Bar Primary School in Nandigram shortly before 8 am, where he is set to cast his vote.

Last update 23.04.26 8:16 AM

BJP’s Mathabhanga seat candidate Nisith Pramanik says, “Our effort is always to reach as many people as possible"

West Bengal Polls: BJP’s Mathabhanga seat candidate Nisith Pramanik says, “Our effort is always to reach as many people as possible, to go door to door, make eye contact, and understand people. We consider it our good fortune during elections that we get this opportunity to connect directly with people.”  

Last update 23.04.26 8:15 AM

Suvendu Adhikari urges change, calls for peaceful voting

  While stepping out to cast his vote from his Shantikunja residence, Suvendu Adhikari said, “Bring change. Hand over responsibility to the BJP. Pray for peaceful voting.   

Last update 23.04.26 8:07 AM

Complaint of EVM malfunction in Siliguri

Allegations of an EVM malfunction have emerged from Booth No. 26/31 in the Siliguri Assembly constituency. Voters have reportedly been waiting in line since early morning at Margaret School, where polling could not begin on time. The Election Commission has yet to clarify the reason for the delay, according to complaints.

Last update 23.04.26 8:38 AM

Humayun Kabir said,

Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AUJP) founder Humayun Kabir said, "... I will cast my vote for the West Bengal elections. I have been participating in elections since 1982, but this is the first time my own party is contesting in these elections... There should be no law and order issue in the state..."

After casting vote, AJUP founder Humayun Kabir says, “So far, the situation is peaceful, with only a few minor incidents, nothing major has happened regarding election management. Everything is going on smoothly.”

Last update 23.04.26 8:02 AM

An elephant entered the area near polling station in Jhargram

 An elephant entered the area near the polling station at Jitusol Primary School in Jhargram.

Last update 23.04.26 7:54 AM

BJP's Dilip Ghosh: 'People will vote for change, hoping for a peaceful voting process across the state'

 “People will vote for change, hoping for a peaceful voting process across the state”, says BJP's Kharagpur seat candidate Dilip Ghosh

Tight security in place before polling begins in Kharagpur, West Medinipur.

Last update 23.04.26 7:49 AM

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari: 'Hoping for peaceful polls, nobody will be able to create chaos as paramilitary forces are deployed'

"Hoping for peaceful polls, nobody will be able to create chaos as paramilitary forces are deployed," says BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.

Last update 23.04.26 7:45 AM

Long queues of voters outside a polling station in Asansol

Long queues of voters formed outside a polling station in Asansol as polling for the first phase of State Assembly elections gets underway.

Last update 23.04.26 7:44 AM

Voting underway in Medinipur amid tight security; voters queue up to cast their votes

Voting underway in Medinipur in first phase of Assembly elections amid tight security; voters queue up to cast their votes.

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RELATED TOPICS

Assembly Elections Trinamul Congress (TMC) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) CPM
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