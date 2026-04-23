Sara Arjun to play Madhubala in yet-to-be-titled biopic: Report

Following her debut in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, actress Sara Arjun is set to play Madhubala in an upcoming yet-to-be-titled biopic, as per media reports.

According to Variety India, Sara Arjun has been locked in to play the evergreen diva on screen, marking her first lead role in a major Hindi project, following the blockbuster success of the Dhurandhar franchise.

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The report also suggests that the biopic is slated for a direct-to-OTT release and is expected to begin production in July.

The biopic will be produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and directed by Jasmeet K. Reen, who made her debut with the Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah-starrer Netflix film Darlings.

Reen has been developing the project for the past few years, though it was previously delayed due to budget constraints. The film regained momentum after Bhansali joined as producer, as reported by Variety India last month.

Kiara Advani and Aneet Padda were earlier being considered for the role of the iconic actress.

Sara has already begun preparing for her role. Casting is still underway for the two male leads who will portray Dilip Kumar and Kishore Kumar.

Sara is expected to undergo a major makeover to reflect Madhubala’s beauty, grace and on-screen presence.

The biopic will chart the life of Madhubala, exploring her celebrated career as well as her personal journey, including her relationships with Dilip Kumar and Kishore Kumar, and her untimely passing at the age of 36.

Further details about the biopic are kept under wraps, with the makers yet to make an official announcement.