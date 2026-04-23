SS Rajamouli's 'Varanasi' to get international showcase at Comic Con Experience Mexico

Filmmaker S S Rajamouli's highly anticipated pan-India epic "Varanasi" is set to have an international showcase at the Comic Con Experience Mexico (CCXPMX26) on Friday.

Rajamouli's son and producer S S Karthikeya will present a preview and never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage to fans at the three-day pop culture convention here, the organisers announced on Thursday.

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"From the mastermind behind the global phenomenon 'RRR'! The greatness of Indian cinema comes to CCXPMX26 with an exclusive panel on 'Varanasi'. Come discover the next epic adventure of visionary director S S Rajamouli and immerse yourself in the power of this massive production," read a post on official Instagram page of CCXPMX26.

The presentation, scheduled at the Thunder Stage by Cinemex at the Centro Citibanamex, will also feature an exclusive video message from Rajamouli and an interactive Q&A session.

"Varanasi" marks Rajamouli's first collaboration with Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu who is playing the lead role of Rudhra.

He is joined by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who returns to Indian cinema after several Hollywood projects, and Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist.

The film, which draws parts of its storyline from Hindu mythology and borrows its title from the Indian city considered Hinduism's spiritual heart, is set to be projected in cinemas in IMAX format and is expected to release in 2027.

The film is produced by KL Narayana and SS Karthikeya, with music composed by MM Keeravani.

Rajamouli's previous directorial "RRR" (2022) had become a global phenomenon, winning the Academy Award for Best Original Song for "Naatu Naatu". The filmmaker is also known for the blockbuster "Baahubali" franchise and films such as "Eega" and "Magadheera".

CCXPMX26, now in its third edition, is running from April 24 to 26 at Centro Citibanamex in Mexico City.

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