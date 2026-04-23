Deepika Padukone’s ‘Raaka’ role remains unchanged, makers confirm

The team behind the upcoming film Raaka has dismissed rumours of Deepika Padukone’s role in the Allu Arjun-starrer being trimmed.

Billed as a grand fantasy-action entertainer, the Atlee-directed film marks Allu and Deepika’s first on-screen collaboration.

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There were reports suggesting Deepika’s role in the film had been trimmed after she announced her second pregnancy.

However, as per a report by news agency PTI, Deepika is very much a part of Raaka and its shoot is progressing steadily across its planned schedules.

The report stated that Deepika is set to play a crucial role in Raaka, which is currently under production.

The makers unveiled the film’s title on April 15, coinciding with Arjun’s 44th birthday, along with his character poster.

The poster introduces Arjun in a striking new avatar. He appears bald, with kohl-lined eyes, staring directly into the camera, and sporting animal claws. Viking-style markings can be seen on his forehead.

Raaka also features Mrunal Thakur in a key role. The project marks Atlee’s reunion with Deepika after Jawan.

The film is produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures. VFX supervisor James Madigan has joined the project to oversee its visual effects. On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Singham Again and is set to appear next in Siddharth Anand’s King, alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

Raaka is slated for a 2027 theatrical release.