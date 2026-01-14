MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘Avengers: Doomsday’ teaser: Wakandans and The Fantastic Four join hands in unexpected crossover

The upcoming MCU film is set to release on December 18

Entertainment Web Desk Published 14.01.26, 03:01 PM
Still from 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Still from 'Avengers: Doomsday' Marvel

The Wakandans and the Fantastic Four come together in an unexpected Marvel crossover in a new Avengers: Doomsday teaser dropped on Tuesday.

Dropped weeks after it was played during Avatar: Fire and Ash screenings, the one-minute-three-second-long teaser shows Letitia Wright’s Shuri taking on the mantle of Black Panther and serving the kingdom of Wakanda alongside Winston Duke aka M'Baku and Tenoch Huerta Meja aka Namor.

The brief clip ends with M’Baku shaking hands with Ben Grimm aka The Thing, played by The Bear actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, The Russo Brothers wrote a tongue-in-cheek caption. “What you’ve been watching for the last four weeks… are not teasers. Or trailers. They are stories. They are clues…Pay attention,” they wrote.

Doomsday is set to release on December 18, a year after the release of Avatar: Fire and Ash.

The highly-anticipated film, which will bring together the Avengers, X-Men, the Fantastic Four and Thunderbolts, was previously slated to release on May 1, 2026. Following the release of Doomsday, its follow-up Avengers: Secret Wars will hit theatres on December 17, 2027, instead of the previously-set May 7, 2027 date, as per Variety.

Avengers: Doomsday will mark the return of longtime Marvel collaborators Joe and Anthony Russo as directors. The duo have previously directed Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Robert Downey Jr. is returning to the MCU as the villain Vincent Van Doom aka Dr Doom in Doomsday.

