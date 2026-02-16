Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ketan Mehta team up for historical drama ‘Jai Somnath’

Filmmakers Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ketan Mehta have joined hands for a new historical drama titled Jai Somnath, a film that revisits the events of 1026 CE, when Mahmud of Ghazni attacked and plundered the Somnath Temple in Gujarat.

Announcing the project on Instagram, Bhansali Productions wrote, “A temple can be broken, not the faith. Sanjay Leela Bhansali presents - JAI SOMNATH. Directed by Ketan Mehta. In cinemas worldwide, 2027”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jai Somnath will be produced under the banners of Bhansali Productions and Maya Movies. Ketan Mehta will serve as both writer and director of the film, while Sanjay Leela Bhansali presents the project.

The film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release in 2027.

Mehta, 73, was born in Navsari, Gujarat. He graduated in film direction from Film and Television Institute of India, Pune. Acclaimed for making period dramas, Mehta won two national awards for Bhavni Bhavai (1981) and Sardar (1994). His last directorial was Freedom Radio (2022).

Bhansali, on the other hand, last directed Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022), starring Alia Bhatt. He made his OTT debut as director in 2024 with the Netflix series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. He is currently filming his next feature Love & War, starring Alia, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.