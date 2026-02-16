Veteran Odia singer Geeta Patnaik suffers brain stroke, passes away at 73

Veteran Odia vocalist Geeta Patnaik passed away at the age of 73, a family member said on Sunday.

Patnaik was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Cuttack after suffering a brain stroke, her brother-in-law, Pradosh Patnaik, told news agency PTI.

Paitnaik was first admitted to Capital Hospital in Cuttack after falling ill at an event on Thursday. Medical examinations later confirmed she had suffered a brain stroke. She was subsequently shifted to a private hospital in the city. Her brother-in-law said doctors declared her brain dead on Sunday during treatment.

Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi, former chief minister Naveen Patnaik, and union minister Dharmendra Pradhan expressed their condolences on Patnaik’s passing.

“Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the renowned vocalist Geeta Pattnaik. Her departure is an irreplaceable loss to Odisha's music and culture. In this hour of grief, I convey my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members, while praying to Lord Shri Jagannath for the eternal peace of the departed soul. Om Shanti,” Majhi wrote on X.

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of renowned vocalist Geeta Pattnaik. Her melodious voice has brought Odia music into every home. Her many popular songs will keep her forever memorable. Along with praying for the peaceful journey of her immortal soul, I convey my condolences to the bereaved family and loved ones,” Naveen Patnaik wrote.

Pradhan described Patnaik’s demise as an irreparable loss to Odisha’s art and culture.

Spanning a career of over five decades, Patnaik was best known for her collaborations with legendary Odia singer Akshaya Mohanty. Over the years, she recorded numerous popular Odia tracks, most notably Phur Kina Udigala Bani from the film Jajabar.

Patnaik’s final rites will be performed on Monday after the singer’s mortal remains are taken to her residence in Cuttack.