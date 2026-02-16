Maya Hawke marries singer Christian Lee Hutson, ‘Stranger Things’ co-stars attend wedding

Actress-singer Maya Hawke has married her musician fiancé, Christian Lee Hutson, in an intimate ceremony on Valentine’s Day. The actress, best known for her role in Stranger Things, married the 35-year-old singer in New York City, as per US media reports.

Photos of the bride and groom walking through the streets of New York City in their wedding attire have since gone viral online.

For the ceremony, Hawke wore a grand white wedding gown featuring a sweeping train, paired with an oversized, feathery winter coat. She completed the look with her hair styled neatly in a top-do. Hutson opted for a classic tuxedo with a white waistcoat and black bowtie.

Among the guests were Hawke’s parents, actors Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, who were present to celebrate the occasion. Thurman chose a light blue gown with matching shoes, while Ethan Hawke wore an all-black suit.

Several of Hawke’s co-stars from the Netflix series Stranger Things were also in attendance. Photos and videos circulating online show cast members Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton and Joe Keery walking together across the New York streets.

The wedding comes just weeks after Hawke and her Stranger Things co-stars featured in the series finale, which streamed on New Year’s Day. Hawke joined the show in its third season as Robin Buckley, the co-worker and best friend of Keery’s character Steve Harrington.

Hawke and Hutson first met while recording music several years ago. The New York-based musician collaborated with Hawke on her 2024 album Chaos Angel. He confirmed his engagement to the actress during an appearance on SoCal Sound Session last year. Two months later, Hawke was photographed in Manhattan wearing a diamond ring on her wedding finger.

On the professional front, Hawke has several projects in the pipeline, including Wishful Thinking, One Night Only, and The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.