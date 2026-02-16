Hanumankind sets stage ablaze at Ind Vs Pak match, skips performing ‘Dhurandhar’ title track

The much-awaited IND vs PAK showdown at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 lit up the R Premadasa Stadium in Sri Lanka on Sunday, with Kerala-born rapper Hanumankind delivering a high-energy performance ahead of the marquee clash.

Taking centre stage, Hanumankind performed his globally acclaimed 2024 hit Big Dawgs. Backed by a troupe of dancers, the rapper blended desi flair with global hip-hop influences, turning the stadium into a spectacle of lights and music as fans cheered from the stands.

However, fans were quick to notice that he did not perform the Dhurandhar title track during his set. Hanumankind had collaborated with Jasmine Sandlas for the Dhurandhar title track. The film and its soundtrack have faced a ban in Pakistan, making the absence of the track notable during the match.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is a spy thriller set in Pakistan’s Lyari region in Karachi. The film stars Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy who infiltrates the mafia gang of Karachi, led by Akshaye Khanna’s Rehman Dakait. The film revisits a series of historical events, including the 1999 Kandahar hijack, the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and the Lyari gang wars.

The film features an ensemble cast, including R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun. Its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is slated to release in theatres on March 19, and will clash with Yash’s Toxic at the box office.

Despite the ban on Dhurandhar in Pakistan, the film emerged as the most-watched movie on Netflix in Pakistan according to Tudum’s weekly chart for January 26–February 1.

Despite not being released in several Gulf countries, Dhurandhar also ranked No. 1 in the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar and Oman, stands at No. 4 in Kuwait, and is placed No. 6 in Saudi Arabia, according to Netflix data.